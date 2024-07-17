July 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How to Stay Healthy and Protected During Winter A Few Moments With Tom Papa Harbour House Swimming Pool to be Open to the Public Beginning Friday Private Equity Trends in Emerging Markets: Opportunities and Challenges Riva-Davidsonville Rabies Alert
Life In The Area

Harbour House Swimming Pool to be Open to the Public Beginning Friday

On Friday, the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks will open the Leron M. Fisher Pool at Harbour House in Eastport to the public. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In late spring, leadership from the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis (HACA) asked City officials for financial assistance to open the swimming pool at Harbour House. HACA is a federally funded, state-authorized entity that owns and manages public housing properties within City limits. The Housing Authority has faced financial difficulties since the pandemic and could not open the pool without City support. 

That conversation opened the door to negotiations to make the Leron M. Fisher Pool a secondary pool accessible to all City residents.

“The Kenneth R. Dunn municipal pool at Truxtun Park is wildly popular. The 2020 renovations have made it a top summer destination for residents and we often reach capacity and have to turn people away on a hot summer day,” said Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson. “That can be disappointing for families who want a place to cool down. Opening this secondary pool will serve residents of Harbour House and Eastport Terrace – and all Annapolis residents – especially when the Dunn pool reaches capacity.”

Once operational details for running the Leron M. Fisher Community Swimming Pool at Harbour House were ironed out, repairs were made to the pool, and the facility passed inspections by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. As of Friday, Annapolis Recreation and Parks lifeguards will be assigned to the pool through Labor Day.

Opening Day for the pool (1165 Madison Street) is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19. The pool is free and open to the public. 

Previous Article

Private Equity Trends in Emerging Markets: Opportunities and Challenges

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Tom Papa

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu