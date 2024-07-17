Harbour House Swimming Pool to be Open to the Public Beginning Friday

On Friday, the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks will open the Leron M. Fisher Pool at Harbour House in Eastport to the public. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In late spring, leadership from the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis (HACA) asked City officials for financial assistance to open the swimming pool at Harbour House. HACA is a federally funded, state-authorized entity that owns and manages public housing properties within City limits. The Housing Authority has faced financial difficulties since the pandemic and could not open the pool without City support.

That conversation opened the door to negotiations to make the Leron M. Fisher Pool a secondary pool accessible to all City residents.

“The Kenneth R. Dunn municipal pool at Truxtun Park is wildly popular. The 2020 renovations have made it a top summer destination for residents and we often reach capacity and have to turn people away on a hot summer day,” said Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson. “That can be disappointing for families who want a place to cool down. Opening this secondary pool will serve residents of Harbour House and Eastport Terrace – and all Annapolis residents – especially when the Dunn pool reaches capacity.”

Once operational details for running the Leron M. Fisher Community Swimming Pool at Harbour House were ironed out, repairs were made to the pool, and the facility passed inspections by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. As of Friday, Annapolis Recreation and Parks lifeguards will be assigned to the pool through Labor Day.

Opening Day for the pool (1165 Madison Street) is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19. The pool is free and open to the public.

