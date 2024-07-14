July 15, 2024
Get Ready For Navy Football– Fan Fest Scheduled for August 3rd (8/3/2024)

Navy fans are invited to the 2024 Navy Football Fan Fest on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. 

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side (press box side) concourse from 10:00-11:00 a.m. before moving down to the field to interact with the fans and take photos from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games and giveaways. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt.

Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. Parking will be charged $5, and admission to the event is free.

Those attending the event can also purchase football tickets and merchandise.

The 2024 Navy football team will report to camp on the evening of Tuesday, July 30 and the first practice will be held the following morning.  The annual Blue & Gold BBQ is set for Saturday, August 10 at 10 AM at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy opens the 2024 Football season on August 31, 2024 at noon against Bucknell. Tickets available at NavySports.com

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

