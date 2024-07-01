Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Davidsonville

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning (July 1, 2024) on U.S. Route 50 in Davidsonville, Anne Arundel County. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m., west of Maryland Route 424.

A pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The driver of the involved Lexus remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to a report of an inoperable vehicle stopped on the roadway. Upon arrival, they located the vehicle on the right shoulder near the crash site. Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian crossed from the westbound to the eastbound span of Route 50 for unknown reasons and was struck by the eastbound Lexus.

Two lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 were closed for the investigation but have since reopened. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

