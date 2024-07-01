Electric Scooter Sparks Apartment Fire in Annapolis

An electric scooter is being blamed for an apartment fire that occurred at 235A Farragut Court in Annapolis on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The fire, which started at approximately 1:19 p.m., caused an estimated $10,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries.

Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department, with assistance from Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval District Washington Fire Department Annapolis, responded to the incident. Approximately 40 firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke emanating from the first floor of the two-story apartment building. The blaze was contained within the apartment’s living room and brought under control within 10 minutes.

The Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit conducted an investigation and determined that the fire originated from an electric scooter’s lithium-ion battery. Working smoke alarms were present and operational at the time of the incident, which helped to alert the residents.

The fire displaced four individuals, who are currently receiving assistance. Authorities remind the public of the potential hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries and advise proper handling and charging practices to prevent similar incidents.

