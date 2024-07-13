July 15, 2024
Editorial: The City Dock Project – A Rolls Royce Without an Oil Change Plan

The City of Annapolis’s ambitious plans to renovate City Dock for resiliency and to create a park and maritime welcome center have ignited excitement and concern among residents. While the vision of a revitalized waterfront is undeniably appealing, the lack of critical information and foresight raises significant red flags. The Mayor and City Council’s decision to forge ahead without firm estimates of the project’s cost, funding sources, and a solid timeline is troubling. However, the most glaring oversight is the absence of a clear plan for the project’s long-term maintenance, given the City’s poor track record in this area.

Annapolis’s history of neglecting its infrastructure maintenance cannot be overlooked. The original Hillman Garage, in use nearly 15 years beyond its safe lifespan, is a stark reminder of this issue. Additionally, the city’s crosswalks and sidewalks are often installed but seldom maintained, leading to deteriorating conditions that compromise safety and aesthetics. Main Street, a vital artery of our historic city, has been in dire need of re-bricking for over a decade. Even in Eastport, residents have taken it upon themselves to paint curbs, highlighting the city’s neglect.

Adding to the city’s infrastructure woes, Eastport has recently seen nearly every street dug up by BGE for the installation of new gas lines. This extensive work presented a perfect opportunity for the City of Annapolis to upgrade its aging sewer lines, many of which are still made of terra cotta—a material used from the early 1800s to the 1960s. Former mayoral candidate Dave Cordle highlighted this issue in 2009 by carrying a terra cotta pipe segment to campaign events, warning residents about the failing infrastructure. Yet, despite the significant disruption caused by BGE’s work, the city missed the chance to replace these outdated pipes with modern materials, choosing instead to continue with a patchwork approach of repairs as needed.

Given this track record, it is alarming that the City Dock project seems to lack a comprehensive maintenance plan for its projected 30-year lifespan. The city appears to be embarking on this grand venture without fully considering the long-term implications. It is akin to buying a brand new Rolls Royce with no plans to change the oil – a recipe for future failure and unnecessary expenditures.

The absence of a firm cost estimate and funding plan is deeply concerning. Undertaking such a significant project without knowing how much it will cost or where the money will come from is fiscally irresponsible. Residents deserve transparency and assurance that their tax dollars are being spent wisely. Without a clear financial plan, the city risks burdening its residents with unforeseen costs and potential tax hikes. We only need to look at the new Hillman Garage, which costs more than budgeted. Instead of paying for it with garage revenues as planned, the City was forced to relinquish all Downtown Street and surface parking operations and revenue to the garage contractor for 30 years.

The project’s commencement and completion timeline remains vague, adding another layer of uncertainty. A project of this magnitude requires meticulous planning and clear milestones to ensure timely and efficient execution. The current ambiguity only fuels skepticism and erodes public trust.

The mayor and City Council must pause and reassess the City Dock project. They must provide detailed cost estimates, secure funding sources, establish a clear timeline, and, most importantly, develop a robust maintenance plan. Annapolis’s future deserves careful planning and sustainable development, not rushed decisions and neglected infrastructure.

Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: Movement Mortgage

 Next Article

​​How America's Biggest Losses Highlight the Need for Responsible Gambling

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

