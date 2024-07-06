Discover World-Class Concerts in the Finger Lakes at Point of the Bluff

I bet you didn’t know Rams Head has a place in New York’s Finger Lakes region! Rams Head Presents and Point of the Bluff Vineyards are excited to bring back their concert series, promising a season of unforgettable live music, wine tastings, and craft food. Located in a picturesque setting overlooking Keuka Lake, the venue’s reclaimed-lumber pavilion offers a unique concert experience.

2024 Concerts at Point of the Bluff

Lee Brice – July 7

– July 7 7 Bridges – July 17

– July 17 The Steeldrivers – July 20

– July 20 The Marshall Tucker Band – July 21

– July 21 Yachtley Crew – July 24

– July 24 Christopher Cross – July 27

– July 27 Ryan Adams – August 18

– August 18 Graham Nash – August 24

– August 24 Indigo Girls – August 31

– August 31 Air Supply – September 1

– September 1 Garrison Keillor at 80 – September 15

– September 15 Lake Street Dive – September 21

– September 21 Todd Rundgren – September 22

Unique Venue and Offerings

Since its inaugural year in 2019, Point of the Bluff Vineyards has hosted performances by renowned artists like Old Crow Medicine Show and Ani DiFranco. The venue features a pavilion crafted from upcycled, 500-year-old Douglas Fir timbers, adding a touch of history to the scenic backdrop.

Concertgoers can enjoy Hangar 17 wines, made on-site by Point of the Bluff Vineyards. These wines are inspired by the aviation history of the Finger Lakes, with the Curtiss white named after local hero Glenn Curtiss. The vineyard’s Cessna 208 Caravan Seaplane, Hangar 17, flies over Keuka Lake, enhancing the unique concert experience.

Visit for an Unforgettable Experience

With a lineup that includes iconic artists and the stunning Finger Lakes scenery, the Concerts at Point of the Bluff offer an unparalleled experience. Whether you’re a local or planning a trip, this is a perfect destination for music lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.

For more details and tickets, visit Concerts at Point of the Bluff. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary blend of live music, fine wine, and breathtaking views.

