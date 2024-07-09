Daily News Brief | July 9, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

An update on “jugging” and what police are saying about it. New public transit options in Annapolis. The launch of a new program to help families buy groceries for their kids during summer break. Bloomberg Philanthropies gifts $1 billion to Johns Hopkins University. And we have tickets to a show at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 AND THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well it’s been fun everyone. I love to pop in and surprise you. I’m back to being out of the Eye on Annapolis office tomorrow, but you never know when I’ll be back. For now- we have news today, so shall we?

We’ve seen dozens of these in Anne Arundel County this year, and it doesn’t seem to be going away. I’m talking about “jugging”. Jugging is what police are calling a form of armed robberies at banks, where the robbers are robbing customers- not the teller. Most recently, a chase that started in Annapolis following one such incident last week ended with two suspects dying in a car crash along Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C. But that didn’t stop crews from repeatedly going back to banks in Bowie and other parts of Prince George’s County. On Monday morning, an armed guard stood outside a bank along Route 197 in Bowie after customers there were robbed twice since July 3. While police investigate this, please make sure to be aware of your surroundings and try to hide the money you are depositing.

An exciting update from a public transit aficionado, the City of Annapolis will debut an all-new on-demand transit service to replace the Orange and Purple bus routes with a more flexible and responsive service. This will be called the “Go Time!” , which is an on-demand service will take passengers from their pickup location to their destination without always traveling the entire route. Riders have the option of selecting pickup locations within three-quarters of a mile of the current route, determining the most convenient pickup location for both rider and driver. And in better news, passenger fares for Go! Time remain the same: $2 per ride – or $1 for seniors and disabled – or use a Annapolis Transit bus pass.

Governor Wes Moore announced the launch of Maryland SUN Bucks, a new program to help families buy groceries for eligible school-aged children during the summer months. Building on the state’s existing Summer SNAP program, Maryland SUN Bucks will serve a record 543,000 children across the state through more than $60 million in new funding from the federal government. Families in all of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions are now able to receive benefits and local government matching funds are no longer required. Households that qualify for the Maryland SUN Bucks program will receive $40 each month in June, July, and August—totaling $120—to buy food for each eligible student.

Bloomberg Philanthropies donated $1 billion to Johns Hopkins University, where most med students will now be able to attend at no cost. Currently, nearly two-thirds of all students seeking a doctor of medicine degree from Johns Hopkins qualify for financial aid, and future doctors graduate from Hopkins with an average total student loan debt of about $104,000. The donation also increases financial aid for students at its schools of nursing, public health, and other graduate schools. This comes after Bloomberg Philanthropies gifted $1.8 billion in 2018 to ensure that undergraduate students are accepted regardless of their family’s income.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have tickets to see a two shows at Rams Head On Stage. One is a tribute band and the other–Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Maryland Hall! Fan Halen (you guessed it, a Van Halen tribute band) is here on July 14th, and then Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes the stage on the 17th. Want ’em, get in touch and they may be yours! I am not sure how he picks the winners–so good luck. And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music!

