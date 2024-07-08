Daily News Brief | July 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A fatal car and motorcycle crash, as well as reports of a shooting over the holiday weekend. St. John’s College wins a prestigious award. Beacon Square is up and running, with an impressive list of tenants. Never Too Much comes to Maryland Hall.

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, July 8th, 2024 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Welcome back everyone and I hope everyone had a great fourth. And just checking in, but everyone still has the same number of fingers as they had on the 3rd? Right?

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on from the long weekend, so, let’s get into it.

Over the weekend on July 6, just before 8am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of St. Stephens Church Road and Penderbrooke Drive. The incident involved a motorcycle and a Toyota Sequoia. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle, traveling north on St. Stephens Church Road, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with the Toyota Sequoia, which was heading south. Gregory Alan Hood was the 59-year-old Shady Side driver of the motorcycle, and he sustained fatal injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel. The driver of the Toyota Sequoia was not injured in the crash.

Right after we signed off for the weekend, on July 3, at 9:58 pm, there were multiple calls reporting a shooting in the alley on Main St. While officers searched the area, additional shots were heard in the area of Church circle and Duke of Gloucester Street. The 43-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody and is being held without bond. A handgun was recovered. And thankfully, there were no reported injuries or property damage.

And congrats to St. John’s College, who has been recognized as a 2024-2025 College of Distinction. This is a prestigious honor that highlights its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional undergraduate education. The award reflects St. John’s two-campus community, and its stellar student outcomes. Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools for their successful implementation of high-impact educational practices and hands-on learning. Unlike traditional ranking systems based on numerical data, its rigorous selection process involves extensive research and detailed interviews with the institutions, accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. St. John’s College has demonstrated exceptional performance in each of these areas, ensuring a supportive and enriching environment that equips students for future academic and career success.

Beacon Square is officially up an running with its first two businesses all moved in, and more to come soon. Aspen Dental and GNC both opened their doors and are the only two tenants up and running. Other retailers expected to open in the coming weeks include: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Moby Dick House of Kabob and Meg Fox Aesthetics. Jersey Mike’s will be hosting a grand opening July 17, kicking off their first five days in business with a fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics of Maryland. Other tenants set to join them include Cold Stone Creamery, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Eggspectation breakfast restaurant, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Inspire Nail Bar, Dog Haus Biergarten, Ohm Fitness, Arhaus furniture and Visual Comfort lighting retailer. Beacon Square will have 93,000 square feet of retail space and 508 apartment units. This center is located at 2500 Riva Road, across from the Annapolis Town Center.

And mark your calendars this week on Wednesday, July 10 for a special screening by the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival They will be bringing Never Too Much to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall. This documentary film explores the formative years of Luther Vandross’ musical career, back to the epicenter of black culture, Harlem’s very own Apollo Theater. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Luther tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy award-winning musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved. Get your tickets now!

