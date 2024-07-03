July 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
What is Forensic Nursing? Understanding its Role in Healthcare and the Legal System Daily News Brief | July 3, 2024 The Essential Role of Social Workers in Health Settings Profs and Pints: Horror as Queer Performance Marketing vs Brand Marketing: A Comparison
Podcast

Daily News Brief | July 3, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

Another homicide is being investigated in Anne Arundel County. A Severn man was fatally electrocuted when live wires came into contact with a fence. A police change that started on Bestgate Road ended in SE DC with two dead and another injured. Toll hikes are on the horizon as Maryland Matters reports that the lack of the Key Bridge will cost the state $141 million in lost toll revenue. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Kristi Neidhardt!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis


Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a reminder that there will NOT be a DNB tomorrow or Friday, so for all the news delivered to you–make sure you’re signed up for our Daily News Recap. And please have a safe and fun holiday!  Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an unidentified woman that occurred on the evening of July 1st. Officers found the woman with apparent stab wounds at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. Witnesses reported a verbal argument between the victim and a male suspect prior to the incident. The police are treating this as a targeted incident and are seeking information from the public. Tips can be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line or through Crime Stoppers. This is the sixth homicide in the County this year!

A severe thunderstorm in Severn, Maryland, on June 30th resulted in the death of a man due to downed power lines caused by fallen trees. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene on Maryland Avenue, where they found the victim electrocuted in his backyard. Officials believe that energized lines came into contact with a chain link fence which was touched by the man. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the man was pronounced dead. No firefighter injuries were reported, and multiple agencies assisted in the response.

Two people died and a third was injured following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash along Southeast D.C.’s border with Maryland on July 1st. The vehicle, suspected in multiple armed robberies, was pursued by officers from Anne Arundel County through several jurisdictions. The chase concluded when the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames. The police recovered a firearm believed to have been discarded by the suspects. The police are continuing to gather details about the incident.

Maryland Matters is reporting that the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will cost Maryland an estimated $141 million in lost toll revenue over the next six years. The incident, caused by a cargo ship collision on March 26th, has also accelerated potential toll increases–yay! 

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are starting a trio of real estate spotlights. Up first is Kristi Neidhardt of the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty! Then we’re gonna follow up with Movement Mortgage and finally Abode Title!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email.  It’s free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories and it is paywall free! 

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

And since this is sort of a weekend… now it’s time to just say have a great long weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and keep all your fingers attached! So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark. All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!  

Previous Article

The Essential Role of Social Workers in Health Settings

 Next Article

What is Forensic Nursing? Understanding its Role in Healthcare and the Legal System

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu