Daily News Brief | July 3, 2024

Another homicide is being investigated in Anne Arundel County. A Severn man was fatally electrocuted when live wires came into contact with a fence. A police change that started on Bestgate Road ended in SE DC with two dead and another injured. Toll hikes are on the horizon as Maryland Matters reports that the lack of the Key Bridge will cost the state $141 million in lost toll revenue. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Kristi Neidhardt!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a reminder that there will NOT be a DNB tomorrow or Friday, so for all the news delivered to you–make sure you’re signed up for our Daily News Recap. And please have a safe and fun holiday! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an unidentified woman that occurred on the evening of July 1st. Officers found the woman with apparent stab wounds at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. Witnesses reported a verbal argument between the victim and a male suspect prior to the incident. The police are treating this as a targeted incident and are seeking information from the public. Tips can be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line or through Crime Stoppers. This is the sixth homicide in the County this year!

A severe thunderstorm in Severn, Maryland, on June 30th resulted in the death of a man due to downed power lines caused by fallen trees. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene on Maryland Avenue, where they found the victim electrocuted in his backyard. Officials believe that energized lines came into contact with a chain link fence which was touched by the man. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the man was pronounced dead. No firefighter injuries were reported, and multiple agencies assisted in the response.

Two people died and a third was injured following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash along Southeast D.C.’s border with Maryland on July 1st. The vehicle, suspected in multiple armed robberies, was pursued by officers from Anne Arundel County through several jurisdictions. The chase concluded when the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames. The police recovered a firearm believed to have been discarded by the suspects. The police are continuing to gather details about the incident.

Maryland Matters is reporting that the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will cost Maryland an estimated $141 million in lost toll revenue over the next six years. The incident, caused by a cargo ship collision on March 26th, has also accelerated potential toll increases–yay!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are starting a trio of real estate spotlights. Up first is Kristi Neidhardt of the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty! Then we’re gonna follow up with Movement Mortgage and finally Abode Title!

