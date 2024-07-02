Daily News Brief | July 2, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Some holiday housekeeping from us. And a bunch of bad news from the County’s fifth murder to a pedestrian fatality to an electric scooter being blamed for an Annapolis apartment fire. But we do have the lowdown on the fireworks and Independence Day celebrations in the area! And we have tickets to a show at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday.

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you wake up on Thursday or Friday and hear nothing but silence from your favorite podcast app–don’t be alarmed. We are taking those two days off, but we will still be doing the daily newsletter! But that is in a few days, but we have news today, so shall we?

And every now and then, the news is all a bummer–this is mostly that today.

On the evening of June 29th, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 2 North and Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn, Maryland. Officers found 34-year-old Joshua Ray Holland of Curtis Bay, Maryland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Holland was transported to Shock Trauma but later succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle stop abruptly at the intersection, with an adult male being pushed out of the driver’s side front door before the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was later found near Old Riverside Road and Arundel Road. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or anonymously at the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP. This is the fifth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

An electric scooter is blamed for an apartment fire at 235A Farragut Court in Annapolis on Sunday. The fire started at approximately 1:19 p.m., causing an estimated $10,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries. Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department, with assistance from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval District Washington Fire Department Annapolis, responded to the scene. The blaze was contained within the apartment’s living room and brought under control within 10 minutes. The fire originated from an electric scooter’s lithium-ion battery. The incident displaced four individuals who are currently receiving assistance. Authorities remind the public of the potential hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries and advise proper handling and charging practices.

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early yesterday morning, July 1, 2024, on U.S. Route 50 in Davidsonville. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., west of Maryland Route 424. A pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers responded to a report of an inoperable vehicle stopped on the roadway and found the vehicle on the right shoulder near the crash site. Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian crossed from the westbound to the eastbound span of Route 50 for unknown reasons and was struck by an eastbound Lexus. The driver of the involved Lexus remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

With the Independence Day Holiday coming up, here are some great places to see fireworks in the area!

Before the City of Annapolis kicks off the celebrations, Historic Annapolis will once again host my favorite event of the year–a Naturalization Ceremony for several dozen new citizens at the William Paca House. That is free and gets underway at 9am!

Annapolis, July 4, 6:30 p.m.

The City of Annapolis’ parade begins at Amos Garrett and West Street at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. from a barge in Annapolis Harbor, viewable from public spaces including the northeast area of Severn River and City Dock along Naval Academy Bridge. The Spa Creek Bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sherwood Forest, July 3, 9:00pm

This is a private community and a great show right over the water, so go find a friend that lives in Sherwood!

Glen Burnie, July 3, 9 p.m.

The Glen Burnie Improvement Association’s fireworks display will start at sunset at Sawmill Creek Park off Dorsey Road.

Up in Baltimore…

Inner Harbor, July 4, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A full day of activities begins with the American Visionary Art Museum’s Pet Parade at 8:30 a.m. and includes the Red, White and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park, live music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, and a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performance at Rash Field Park. Fireworks and a drone show start at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks can also be seen from the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s waterfront for $100 per vehicle.

Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival, July 4, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Held at Middle Branch Park, the festival includes arts and crafts and performances from Sister Carol, N’Dea Davenport, Navasha Daya, Mighty Mark, and NFuzion. Attendees can view the city skyline and fireworks from the waterfront park.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have tickets to see a few tribute bands this week! Friday night is Gratitude, A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire, and Sunday, The Gathering Storm, which is THE Cure Tribute! Want ’em, get in touch and they may be yours! And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music!

