Daily News Brief | July 18, 2024

Today…

A rabies alert was issued for a rabid raccoon in the Riva/Davidsonville area. The Bay Village senior community in Annapolis has been acquired by Sunrise Senior Living. Annapolis has opened HACA’s Harbour House swimming pool to the public at no charge for the season. Annapolis is also hosting a series of pop-up resource fairs for residents. And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon along with two bonus pods we dropped with Tom Papa and Rise & Shine Bakery!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 18th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Great news. I passed my COVID test and am free of isolation! But apparently, I gave it to President Biden. Better news, George says that the storms last night are ushering in temps in the mid-60s–and that may be wishful thinking on my part, but it should be better today. Anyhow, we have some news, so, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning about a rabid raccoon found on July 15 on Governor’s Bridge Road in Davidsonville. If you or your pet had contact with this animal, or if your pet has unexplained wounds, contact the Department of Health at 410-222-7254 during business hours or 443-481-3140 after hours. Rabies can spread through bites, scratches, or contact with an infected animal’s saliva. Residents are urged to ensure pets have current rabies vaccinations, secure garbage, avoid contact with wildlife, and seek medical attention if bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal.

Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care was acquired by Sunrise Senior Living, coinciding with plans to develop an adjacent independent living facility. Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, expressed gratitude to the Bay Village community and confidence in Sunrise Senior Living’s ability to maintain high standards of care. While IntegraCare will no longer be in Annapolis, it will continue to operate other facilities in the region, namely the Eastern Shore. Residents and their families should not notice any immediate changes due to this transition. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks will open the Leron M. Fisher Pool at Harbour House in Eastport to the public starting Friday. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Financial difficulties had prevented the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis from opening the pool without city assistance. The new pool will provide an additional location for residents to cool down, especially when the Kenneth R. Dunn pool at Truxtun Park reaches capacity. Repairs and inspections have been completed, and the pool will be staffed by Annapolis Recreation and Parks lifeguards through Labor Day. The pool, located at 1165 Madison Street, is free and open to the public.

The City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office NO HARM team will host weekly community service and resource pop-ups every Thursday in various neighborhoods across Annapolis. The 2024 Pop Up Tour will run from 3 to 6 p.m., offering free food, refreshments, games, and services such as financial literacy, nutritional health, job training, mental health resources, and more. The events will take place at different locations each week, starting today at Bay Ridge Gardens and ending October 10 at Harbour House. In case of inclement weather, events will be canceled. We have a full list of dates and locations at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Olivia Surge from Abode Title & Escrow. And that wraps up the mini-series! We did drop another bonus pod yesterday with Elizabeth and Pam from Rise & Shine Bakery. And if you missed the one we did with Tom Papa that dropped yesterday– give that a listen as well. Both are great–if I say so myself!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have weather from DCMDVA Weather. And because it’s Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, all of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

