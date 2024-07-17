Daily News Brief | July 17, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Annapolis man is killed in an Easton airplane crash. THe City of Annapolis is not be very truthful when updating the citizens about the City Dock project. South County will get a new Boys & Girls Club thanks to the efforts of our Congressional delegation. And we dropped a bonus pod with Tom Papa that you really need to listen to! And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend the final installment of our mini-series on real estate–Olivia from Abode Title & Escrow!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 17th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Day five of COVID. Feeling better, but yesterday it was all I could do to get off the phone with Tom Papa before I coughed! But I JUST made it! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash in Talbot County. The pilot, Robert Eugene Merlini, 56, of Annapolis, was the only occupant of the twin-engine Cessna that crashed into the Tred Avon River. The incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. near the 6800 block of Travelers Rest Circle in Easton. Preliminary investigations reveal that the plane took off from Tipton Airport at Fort Meade and was en route to Easton Airport. Merlini’s body was recovered by divers and declared dead at the scene. The NTSB and the FAA will join the investigation. Mr. Merlini’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The City of Annapolis announced progress on the City Dock project, stating that over 94% of the funding is secured. But that is deceptive at best, and an outright lie at worst. Of that 94% they are including a FEMA grant that accounts for 48% of the total project cost which has not been approved, nor has FEMA given any indication that an approval is forthcoming. To be truthful, it should say that almost half of the project is fully funded. I am not sure why the Administration is being so opaque when all they preach is transparency. And another aside in the update was nary a mention of ongoing maintenance costs for the project. If you missed it, read my editorial from Saturday on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, which addresses that issue specifically.

Congressman Steny Hoyer and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen have secured $850,000 in Community Project Funding for a new Boys & Girls Club location in Lothian, Maryland. This project will expand services to the southern area of Anne Arundel County. The new 19,000 square-foot clubhouse will include various facilities such as a gymnasium, game room, teaching kitchen, and more, allowing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County to serve hundreds of youth annually. The organization currently operates seven Clubhouses and a mobile program, serving nearly 3,500 kids and teens with a range of educational and developmental programs. Great news for South County!

Comedian Tom Papa will perform at Maryland Hall on August 2nd for a Rams Head Presents show. Known for his work as an author, actor, podcast host, and breadmaker, Papa discussed his career, upcoming show, and life experiences in the bonus pod we dropped yesterday. He reflects on his Jersey roots and his journey in comedy. Tickets on sale now at RamsHeadOnStage.com or MarylandHall.org and I’m gonna try and pressure Rams Head into giving me a pair of tickets to give away on Tuesday–so stay tuned. But for now, do give that a listen–he’s hysterical!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are wrapping up our trio of real estate spotlight with Olivia Surge from Abode Title & Escrow. This sort of ties the whole buying and selling process up into a nice little three episode package! That drops at noon on Saturday!

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark.

