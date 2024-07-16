Daily News Brief | July 16, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Serious crash in Friendship kills one and injures another. The Annapolis Police Department released their newest Summer Crime initiatives. Tickets for the Rotary’s Crab Feast are on sale now! We dropped a bonus podcast with John Berry yesterday and nore to come! And we have tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

My last bout of COVID in June 2022 was a walk in the park. This round–not so much. It is kicking my butt, but getting a bit better each day! Yesterday was abs day…well it feels like it the way my stomach muscles feel from all the coughing. Be careful, it’s out there! But enough of that- we have some news, so shall we?

On Sunday evening Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road near Fairhaven Road. A 2020 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound at high speed when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, struck several trees, and overturned in a ditch. The driver, Ramiah Peoples, a 25-year-old from District Heights, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. The passenger, Elijah Brown, a 24-year-old from Severna Park, Maryland, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The Annapolis Police Department has unveiled a new crime plan for the summer of 2024 in response to a recent increase in crime. Similar plans were implemented in July 2020, October 2021, July 2022, and July 2023. The new plan really looks like the old plan with a new date. Curiously, the fifth initiative seems a bit off to me. Initiative #5 Strategic Goals are, and I quote, “Increase officer presence in areas affected by crime and provide a sense of safety to residents. Enforce criminal statutes to bring peace and stabilization to affected areas in collaboration with Bike Patrol Officers and Warrant Apprehension Officers.” And then it goes on to say that the initiative is a “short-term plan that will be evaluated for logistics and effectiveness to determine the length of this strategy.” Aren’t those initiatives really one of the key aspects of policing? Not just a short term plan for the summer?

A bonus podcast featuring John Berry was released yesterday. Berry, known for his intimate performances, will be performing at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on July 24th. A prominent figure in the country and gospel music scene since his first album in 1979, Berry is also preparing for his 27th Annual Christmas Tour. Give that one a listen to–he sounds like a guy I’d love to have dinner with! And stay tuned we have a bunch of bonus pods coming your way soon with Tom Papa, Jake Thistle, and local social enterprise bakery Rise & Shine. See, I am making use of my COVID isolation and getting some editing done!

Tickets are now on sale for the 79th Annual Crab Feast, hosted by the Rotary Club of Annapolis, on Friday, August 2nd, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The event will welcome over 1,000 guests for an evening of all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, and other treats. Rotary Club President-Elect Bob Young describes it as a community-wide event celebrating the best of Annapolis. The Crab Feast is a significant fundraiser, with last year’s event raising $50,000 for local charities. Tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased online until July 29th. For more information, visit annapolisrotary.org.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I am gonna have some fun. We’ve had a lot of tribute bands this month and this week is no different. Together, they may be called the Other Brothers, but they are separate and the scheduling I am told is just a coincidence, but on Sunday the 21st, we have the Allman Others and on Tuesday the 23rd we have the Doobie Others–you can figure out the type of music on your own! So if you’d like to see one of the other brothers, get in touch and you might be in. And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music!

