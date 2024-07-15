Daily News Brief | July 15, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A single vehicle crash kills Severna Park man. An argument over parking in Eastport end up with a man cited for assault. THe FBI is now involved in the robberies at banks we’ve been telling you about and it is more out of control than we thought. Navy Football is right around the corner and the Fan Fest is scheduled for August 3rd. Some pod news and more!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, July 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Thank you to Charlie Westgate. He subscribes to the weekly newsletter focused on events and he emailed me with a great suggestion..put the dates of the events up front and center so he does not have to dig for them. Brilliant. And I feel stupid for not having thought of it. So, if you are subscribed, look for event dates in the titles! And thanks for reading and suggesting Charlie!

And if I sound a little rough today, blame it on Southwest Airlines –apparently they cave me a bit of COVID along that free bag of trail mix!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on from the long weekend, so, let’s get into it.

On Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Jumpers Hole Road and Yorkshire Drive in Severna Park. A 2002 Jaguar XK8, driven by 77-year-old Robert Herald Engh of Severna Park, left the roadway, struck a tree, caught fire, and came to rest on Jumpers Hole Road. Engh was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

In Annapolis, an aggravated assault occurred on the 500 block of 4th Street. The victim reported a verbal altercation with Andrew McPartland over parking on his property. McPartland allegedly drove on the sidewalk towards the victim in an attempt to assault him but did not make contact. Charges are pending. We understand that this was a case of blocking a driveway. Come on, we’re better than this. I know parking is tight, but let’s not resort to violence.

We’ve been telling you about this for more than a year but I did not know it had a name. The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating a rise in “jugging” armed robberies at financial institutions in Maryland, with at least 21 incidents reported in the first week of July, primarily in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. “Jugging” involves suspects targeting customers with large amounts of cash, robbing them in bank or ATM parking lots or following them to another location. In 2024, the FBI Baltimore Field Office reported about 85 jugging incidents, with more than half occurring in June and July. The public is advised to be aware of their surroundings, conceal their cash, vary their routines, drive directly to their next destination, and avoid distractions when banking. Be careful out there.

Navy fans are invited to the 2024 Navy Football Fan Fest on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy players will sign autographs from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on the blue side concourse before moving to the field to interact with fans and take photos until noon. Activities include interactive inflatable games and giveaways, with the first 250 kids receiving a free t-shirt. Parking is available for $5, and admission is free. Attendees can also purchase football tickets and merchandise. The Navy football team reports to camp on July 30, with the first practice on July 31. Navy opens the 2024 season on August 31 at noon against Bucknell. Tickets are available at NavySports.com.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Bob & Burger. If you missed it, go back and have a listen! And then give the SPCA a call and give them, and their other siblings, their forever home!

On Saturday, on the Local Business spotlight, we spoke with Movement Mortgage all about the local real estate lending scene in the County! Lot’s of great info for anyone looking to buy or sell a home. And next week, we wrap up the series with a discussion with Abode Title & Escrow.

OK, that's a wrap–

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report, and of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is also here with the only locally forecasted weather report you should care about! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

