Daily News Brief | July 11, 2024

The Caucus of African American Leaders offered a vote of confidence in Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. Candidate for Annapolis Mayory, Jared Littmann is off to a great fundraising start 18 months before the election. Governor Moore has proposed $150 million of immediate spending cuts. The Chesapeake Bay is getting a bit healthier–but we can’t rest on our laurels! And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 11th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Gotta love the Annapolis Film Society (aka the film fest)–they bring in interesting movies each month and last night at Maryland Hall was Luther–the story of Luther Vandross and his impact on music. I had no idea he was such a prolific writer. Or that he was in the original Sesame Street cast! When it shows up in theaters (or streaming, do catch it! Anyhow, we have some news, so shall we?

The Caucus of African American Leaders has endorsed the Annapolis Police Department and Chief Ed Jackson. Convenor Carl Snowden highlighted that this vote, approved by a majority of the approximately 90 members, shows the department is “moving in the right direction.” Jackson, the department’s second Black chief, has promoted community-oriented policing since his appointment nearly five years ago. His efforts include hiring diverse officers and initiating community programs such as the Positive Impact reentry program. Despite this endorsement, the department faces challenges, including the loss of international accreditation due to administrative issues. The Capital also quoted the police department saying they had hired 25 Black officers over the past five years, yet only 10 remain–that is a 60% loss. We also hear that while the Caucus offered a vote of confidence, the police union just held a vote of no-confidence. Stay tuned, we’re digging!

Jared Littmann’s mayoral campaign in Annapolis has surpassed its fundraising goal, raising over $104,000. His campaign, which began in January 2024, has received support from 250 donors, 78% of whom are Annapolis residents. Littmann has hosted various community events to engage with local officials and residents. With a background in law, engineering, and public policy, and experience on the Annapolis City Council, Littmann’s campaign focuses on enhancing local services. Learn more at JaredForAnnapolis.com

In a not-so-surprising move, Maryland Governor Wes Moore is proposing mid-year budget cuts totaling nearly $150 million to maintain balance in the state’s $63 billion budget. These cuts will affect various state programs and departments, including disaster recovery and local health departments. The proposal will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works, which includes the governor, Treasurer Dereck Davis, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman. Moore has emphasized the need for strategic cuts while protecting essential services. Long-term financial projections indicate significant budget shortfalls if further actions are not taken.

The Chesapeake Bay’s health score has improved from a C to a C+, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. This is the highest grade since 2002, attributed to improvements in sewage treatment, air quality, and the establishment of riparian buffers and cover crops. Significant progress has been seen in areas like the Susquehanna Flats, where aquatic vegetation has rebounded. However, challenges remain, particularly with agricultural runoff on the Eastern Shore, which continues to impact the Bay’s health.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Lori from Movement Mortgage. And Iat some point there will be a bonus pod or two, one with John Berry and another with Rise & Shine Bakery …which I honestly thought I had finished and uploaded, but I didn’t.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It's free-free and paywall-free, and here's a link to sign up.

