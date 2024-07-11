July 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Daily News Brief | July 11, 2024 Best Offshore Casino Sites WaPo: Crosby Named Top Workplace for 8th Year! Best Offshore Sportsbooks and Online Betting Sites for US Players  Paul Mecurio Returning to Maryland Hall with Permission to Speak!
Local News

Daily News Brief | July 11, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.  

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

The Caucus of African American Leaders offered a vote of confidence in Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. Candidate for Annapolis Mayory, Jared Littmann is off to a great fundraising start 18 months before the election. Governor Moore has proposed $150 million of immediate spending cuts. The Chesapeake Bay is getting a bit healthier–but we can’t rest on our laurels! And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from  Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 11th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Gotta love the Annapolis Film Society (aka the film fest)–they bring in interesting movies each month and last night at Maryland Hall was Luther–the story of Luther Vandross and his impact on music. I had no idea he was such a prolific writer. Or that he was in the original Sesame Street cast! When it shows up in theaters (or streaming, do catch it! Anyhow, we have some news, so shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

The Caucus of African American Leaders has endorsed the Annapolis Police Department and Chief Ed Jackson. Convenor Carl Snowden highlighted that this vote, approved by a majority of the approximately 90 members, shows the department is “moving in the right direction.” Jackson, the department’s second Black chief, has promoted community-oriented policing since his appointment nearly five years ago. His efforts include hiring diverse officers and initiating community programs such as the Positive Impact reentry program. Despite this endorsement, the department faces challenges, including the loss of international accreditation due to administrative issues. The Capital also quoted the police department saying they had hired 25 Black officers over the past five years, yet only 10 remain–that is a 60% loss. We also hear that while the Caucus offered a vote of confidence, the police union just held a vote of no-confidence. Stay tuned, we’re digging!

Jared Littmann’s mayoral campaign in Annapolis has surpassed its fundraising goal, raising over $104,000. His campaign, which began in January 2024, has received support from 250 donors, 78% of whom are Annapolis residents. Littmann has hosted various community events to engage with local officials and residents. With a background in law, engineering, and public policy, and experience on the Annapolis City Council, Littmann’s campaign focuses on enhancing local services. Learn more at JaredForAnnapolis.com

In a not-so-surprising move, Maryland Governor Wes Moore is proposing mid-year budget cuts totaling nearly $150 million to maintain balance in the state’s $63 billion budget. These cuts will affect various state programs and departments, including disaster recovery and local health departments. The proposal will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works, which includes the governor, Treasurer Dereck Davis, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman. Moore has emphasized the need for strategic cuts while protecting essential services. Long-term financial projections indicate significant budget shortfalls if further actions are not taken.

The Chesapeake Bay’s health score has improved from a C to a C+, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. This is the highest grade since 2002, attributed to improvements in sewage treatment, air quality, and the establishment of riparian buffers and cover crops. Significant progress has been seen in areas like the Susquehanna Flats, where aquatic vegetation has rebounded. However, challenges remain, particularly with agricultural runoff on the Eastern Shore, which continues to impact the Bay’s health. 

Podcast stuff–  Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Lori from Movement Mortgage. And Iat some point there will be a bonus pod or two, one with John Berry and another with Rise & Shine Bakery …which I honestly thought I had finished and uploaded, but I didn’t.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up.  And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap.  As always, thank you  for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back  because we have weather from DCMDVA Weather. And because it’s Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, all of that is coming right up so, hang tight!  

Previous Article

Best Offshore Casino Sites

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu