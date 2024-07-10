Daily News Brief | July 10, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Edgewater man was killed in an early morning crash. Cases of Dengue Fever are spiking in the US, and we have 19 cases here in Maryland. There’s a lactation pod at the Library at the Mall! We have the lineup for the Third Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Lori Schramek of Movement Mortgage!

And with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it's BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 10th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Jeeze. I go out to the midwest for a few days expecting to broil and get slapped with temps that never got out of the 70s, I came back to BWI at 130am yesterday, and it is 89 and oppressive. Come on, fall! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

A 46-year-old man from Edgewater, identified as Richard Brenton Schulze, died Tuesday morning after his vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. First responders were dispatched at around 6:00 a.m. to a wooded area near Central Avenue and Stepneys Lane in Edgewater. They found a blue Hyundai Kona in a ditch off the road, with Schulze pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the department’s Traffic Safety Section.

Just when you thought it was safe to go out. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning as dengue cases in the Americas reached a record high. In Maryland, 19 travelers have contracted the virus. Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito and affects up to 400 million people annually, with around 40,000 deaths from severe dengue. This year, the Americas reported over 9.7 million cases, a significant increase from the 4.6 million cases in 2023. All Maryland cases were among travelers, with no local transmissions. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and aches. The CDC advises those with symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

But the library is still cool. The Anne Arundel County Public Library has introduced a Mamava lactation pod at the Discoveries: The Library at the Mall in Annapolis, providing a quiet and secure space to breastfeed or pump. This is the first such pod in a Maryland library, funded by a $31,500 grant from the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation. The pod features seating, electrical outlets, and reading materials. The library, located in the Westfield Annapolis Mall, is one of the system’s busiest branches. The pod can be accessed through the Mamava app, with no time limits. There are two other Mamava pods in the county, located at Annapolis District Court and BWI Marshall Airport.

And in the most exciting news of the day–well, for me at least….the 3rd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival will take place from September 12-15, 2024, featuring nationally renowned artists across multiple venues in Annapolis. Organized by Rams Head, BMI, Visit Annapolis, and Anne Arundel County, the festival includes both ticketed performances and a ton of free showcases. Key events will be held at Maryland Hall, Rams Head On Stage, and City Dock. Notable acts include Johnnyswim, Bob Schneider, Steve Poltz, Avery Sunshine, Natalie Hemby, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, JJ Grey & Mofro, Citizen Cope, Kimberly Perry, Marc Cohn, and Lee Brice. The festival also offers free performances on a “songwriters trail” across downtown Annapolis. The event is inspired by the Key West Songwriters Festival and aims to connect music enthusiasts with the artists behind the songs. Additional activities include Water Taxi Karaoke and songwriting workshops. More details will be announced closer to the event, and tickets go on sale on July 12 at annapolissongwritersfestival.com. Stay tuned here for a podcast, and I suspect there will be some goodies!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are continuing our trio of real estate spotlights. Up next is Lori Schramek of Movement Mortgage. Then we’re gonna wrap up next week with Abode Title!

