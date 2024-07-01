Daily News Brief | July 1, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Cigarette caper at Wawa ends with Glen Burnie man being arrested. Another Glen Burnie man sentenced for money launderign and drug trafficking. Images are finally up from I-Day Oath of Office. There’s a free HERricane Camp for girls abnd young women. New laws go into effect today. And, of course, we have some podcast news as well.

Good morning, it is Monday, July 1st, 2024

On June 27, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a Wawa store on Veterans Highway. The suspect, is 37-year-oldGlen Burnie man who tried to purchase a tobacco product without identification. When denied, he forcibly pushed employees and took the cigarettes from behind the counter. Police arrested him as he exited the store. Now this is not a huge story but an amusing one to me. First, did the 37-year-old look like an 18-year-old? And secondly, he lives very close to that Wawa and is familiar with it. As such, he should be familiar with what a great hangout it is for cops since the HQ is literally less than 1/4 mile from the store. And finally, is that cigarette addiction so bad that you felt the need to steal the cigarettes instead of returning with ID?

U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow sentenced Gerrod Davis, 46, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, to six years and three months in federal prison for laundering over $1.8 million in drug proceeds. Davis, who managed bulk cash narcotics proceeds for a drug trafficking organization, laundered money by transporting large sums to someone posing as a Mexican cartel representative. This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

As we told you on Friday, 1,187 plebes took the Oath of Office at the U.S. Naval Academy, well, we got the images up for you–take a look at EyeOnAnnapolis.net if you missed them; and again, welcome Class of 2028!

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management and Anne Arundel Community College will host HERricane, a summer camp dedicated to developing women leaders in emergency management. The free week-long camp for girls aged 16-22 will run from July 15-19, 2024, featuring lectures, hands-on activities, and certifications. Details on our site with registration links!

From indoor vaping bans to ending child poverty, multiple bills become law today in Maryland. Governor Wes Moore signed 1,049 bills after the Maryland General Assembly’s session, with more than 480 set to become law on October 1. Key bills going into effect today include banning indoor vaping in public places, establishing permits for alcohol delivery, banning speculative ticket sales, and providing preferential hiring for military spouses. The ENOUGH Act aims to end concentrated child poverty by funding high-need communities. Legacy admissions are banned at state-funded colleges, and a new grant program for tech startups named after the late Pava LaPere has been established. Additionally, community colleges must provide over-the-counter contraception by August 1, 2025. New vehicle fees will also be implemented, increasing registration rates and introducing a $250 biannual surcharge for electric vehicles.

