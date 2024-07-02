CYSO’s Julien Benichou Awarded Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres

Julien Benichou, Music Director of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, has received the prestigious Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). The award was presented by His Excellency Ambassador Laurent Bili on Thursday, June 20, at the Ambassador of France’s residence.

The Order of Arts and Letters, established in 1957 by the French Ministry of Culture, honors individuals who have significantly enriched the arts and literature. Benichou’s knighthood recognizes his exceptional impact and dedication to music as a conductor and educator.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the French government,” said Benichou. “This accolade celebrates not only my achievements but also the incredible work of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Washington Opera Society. I am grateful to all my colleagues, mentors, and students who have supported and inspired me throughout my career.”

Under Benichou’s leadership, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra has become a leading youth orchestra in the region. His work with the Washington Opera Society has also been marked by acclaimed performances and efforts to reach diverse audiences.

The ceremony featured distinguished guests from the arts and diplomatic communities, including musicians, cultural advocates, and representatives from various artistic institutions. Ambassador Laurent Bili praised Benichou’s contributions to the arts and his role in fostering cultural exchange between France and the United States.

The evening included musical performances, with Collin Kassal, principal cellist of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, performing Gabriel Faure’s “Élégie.” Dariusz Skoraczewski, principal cellist of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and soprano Maggie Polglaze also contributed with their performances.

As a Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, Benichou joins an esteemed group of artists, writers, and musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to the arts. This honor acknowledges his past achievements and anticipates his future contributions to the world of music.

