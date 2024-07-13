CRABS! Tickets are Now on Sale for the Rotary Club of Annapolis’ 79th Annual Crab Feast!

Get your event and raffle tickets for the Rotary Club of Annapolis’ 79th Annual Crab Feast! The event will take place on Friday, August 2nd, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. You can still support the event by purchasing raffle tickets if you can’t attend.

Every summer, over 1,000 guests attend the RCA Crab Feast, which is considered one of the premier summer events in Annapolis. The club invites everyone to a fun evening of all-you-can-eat crabs and other good food during this traditional summer celebration.

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Annapolis. All proceeds are donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program.

Tickets for the Crab Feast and Raffle Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast. Early bird pricing will be available through Sunday, July 14th, and ticket sales will close on Monday, July 29th. No tickets will be available at the gate.

