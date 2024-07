Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville, MD, has opened a new Beer Farm at Homestead Gardens, offering a variety of craft brews every Friday (3pm to 8pm), Saturday (12pm to 8pm), and Sunday (12pm to 6pm).

Visitors can enjoy food trucks and a rotating tap line every weekend, along with live music!

You can experience Homestead Gardens in a whole new way as they continue to expand their newest on-site venture – the Beer Farm @ Homestead Gardens. Sip, shop & stay for extra entertainment.

