Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Announces the Six 2024 Miriam Wolfe Scholarship Winners!

The Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Miriam Wolfe Scholarship was established in 1989 in memory of alumna Miriam Wolfe, who died in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. This year, for the first time in its 31-year history, the scholarship has been awarded to six winners.

The $1,000 grand prize winner is Finn Hintermister of Annapolis, Maryland. Finn has been performing at CTA since 2018 and will attend Penn State to major in Landscape Architecture.

Mia Rinehart of Annapolis is a second place, $500 scholarship winner. Mia began with CTA in 2016 and will attend Barnard College of Columbia University, majoring in Political Science with a minor in classics and/or theatre.

Anna Porter of Crofton, also a second place, $500 scholarship winner, starred in CTA’s 2023 production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Anna will attend Otterbein University to major in Musical Theater.

Third place winners, each receiving $350, are Anya Lengbeyer, Teaghan McLaughlin, and Erica Herdrich.

Anya started with CTA in 2016 and will attend High Fly Trapeze to study Trapeze, Aerial silks/lyra, Acro, Theatre, and Dance.

Teaghan began with CTA in 2017 and will attend Savannah College of Arts and Design to study Acting and Film.

Erica started with CTA in 2020 and will attend Sarah Lawrence College to study Pre-Law.

Concession sales at CTA events throughout the year support the scholarship. Rosemary Mild, Miriam Wolfe’s mother, often participates in the selection process and provides winners with an autographed copy of her book, “Miriam’s World–and Mine.”

