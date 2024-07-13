July 15, 2024
Celebrate July with Green Drinks at the Paca House and Gardens

This July, embrace the bounty of local farms and commit to eco-friendly habits through the global Plastic-Free July movement and the Maryland Buy Local Challenge. These initiatives highlight the importance of sustainability and local produce.

Come out on Tuesday for Green Drinks at the William Paca House and Gardens on July 16. Enjoy seasonal delights from Crave Catering and April’s Table while networking with fellow eco-enthusiasts. A $15 donation is suggested at the door, with cash preferred for the bar. Pre-register to skip the line and dive into the event.

Bring a friend and share your plastic-free tips.

