Local News

Bonus Podcast: Rise & Shine Bakery

We all love the Light House Bistro…right? Well, I have news for you!

Rise & Shine Bakery is the latest social enterprise, and it is the result of the two women who made the Light House Bistro such a success. In a nutshell, Rise & Shine Bakery is a place for anyone who has a barrier to employment, enabling them to learn a desired trade in a very in-demand field–baking!

Today, we sit down with Elizabeth Kinney and Pam Siemer to discuss how this program is changing lives while contributing to the waistlines of many! The twelve-week program is offered at no cost to participants; in fact, they receive a small weekly stipend. If transportation is a problem, a van can help get you to and from the program.

So who is eligible? Anyone who has a barrier to employment–people in recovery, re-entering from incarceration, homelessness, domestic abuse victims, and even folks with autism.

So, how can we support the effort? Eat–that’s easy. Donate–the Dunleavy Family Foundation has offered up to a $1 million matching grant, so your money is worth twice as much! Or the easiest way–spread the word to your neighbors, family, and those in the hospitality business who might like to have some yummy baked goods!

The end goal is to purchase a building with a commercial kitchen in the back and a retail store in the front, but for now, they are working from the Masonic Lodge in Odenton. There’s so much goodness wrapped up in this venture (maybe more than in their signature cookie).

Have a listen and then go and get some cookies!!

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

