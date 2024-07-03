Baysox Shutout Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 3-0 victory at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bowie held Richmond (2-6, 36-41) to just three hits on the night to pitch its seventh shutout win of the season.

Bowie (5-3, 37-39) grabbed the first inning lead on an RBI groundout from Matthew Etzel off Richmond starting right-hander Dylan Cumming (L, 0-3). Etzel reached base three times in the game with two hits and a walk, including his second triple at Double-A.

Starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich (W, 6-2) recorded his third scoreless start of the season with five shutout innings over three hits, no walks and four strikeouts. The 26-year-old now has a 2.72 ERA as a starter this season in 10 starts.

Frederick Bencosme doubled Bowie’s lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single to left field. The Orioles No. 27 prospect has now reached base in 16 consecutive games, the fourth longest active on-base streak in the league.

Right-handers Dylan Heid and Dan Hammer (S, 2) combined to set down the final 12 batters in a row. Heid entered in the sixth inning and threw three perfect innings with three strikeouts. The 26-year-old now has a 1.14 ERA in 39.1 innings thrown this season. Hammer threw a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to collect his second save of the season.

Bowie finishes its three-game home series against Richmond on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm from Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Seth Johnson (5-2, 2.88 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against LHP Seth Lonsway (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Richmond.

Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

