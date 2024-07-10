Baysox Shut Out In Tuesday Night Defeat in Altoona 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out 4-0 at the hands of the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (7-6, 39-42) tallied just five hits on Tuesday in what was the ninth time the Baysox have been blanked this season. TT Bowens gathered a pair of knocks, in his third multi-hit game in his last four contests. Bowie threatened on a couple of occasions, but in the end six Altoona pitchers combined on the shutout. Bowie had the tying run in Dylan Beavers tagged out in a rundown between third and home on a ground ball from Samuel Basallo in the fourth and Anthony Servideo flew out to deep center field with the bases loaded in the seventh. The Baysox went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and left six on base.

Right-handed starter Trace Bright went four strong frames. Bright (L, 0-9)’s lone blemish was a pair of walks in the fourth inning, followed by an RBI single from Altoona’s Charles McAdoo to open the scoring. The right-hander struck out five with three hits allowed in four frames.

Altoona padded its lead in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run from Tsung-Che Cheng. Those were the only runs allowed by right-hander Kyle Brnovich in four innings.

Bowie faced tough pitching on Tuesday, with two scoreless from right-hander Bubba Chandler, followed by an inning and a third scoreless from Jaden Woods (W, 1-0) and a pair of major league rehabbers – Ryan Borucki and David Bednar.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Curve on Wednesday night, with right-hander Seth Johnson (0-5, 2.94 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie, opposite of right-hander Thomas Harrington (1-2, 2.72 ERA) for Altoona. Frist pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 – 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero’s Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

