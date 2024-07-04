Baysox Let Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Night Defeat

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, let their early lead slip against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 9-5 loss at Prince George’s Stadium on Wednesday night in front of a season-high crowd of 8,975.
Bowie (5-4, 37-40) scored all five of its runs in the third inning. Ryan Higgins homered for the third time at Double-A, a solo shot to tie the score at one. Samuel Basallo crushed his 12th homer of the season with a three-run shot that traveled an estimated 413 feet. Matthew Etzel singled in a fifth Baysox run with an infield hit to give Bowie its largest lead of the game at 5-1.
Richmond (3-6, 37-41) got within a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Brandon Martorano off Baysox starting right-hander Seth Johnson. The Orioles No. 10 prospect pitched four innings and gave up two runs on four hits across one walk and one strikeout in a no-decision. Johnson has a 1.89 ERA over his last nine starts spanning 33.1 innings pitched.
The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the seventh against right-hander Levi Stoudt (L, 0-1) as Alerick Soularie hit a grand slam off the left-field video board to give Richmond a 6-5 lead. An RBI single from Ismael Munguia in the eighth and a two-run homer from Jairo Pomares in the ninth put the game away for the Flying Squirrels.
The Baysox offense went quiet from the fourth inning onward and failed to collect a hit from the sixth inning onward. Richmond right-handed reliever Kyle Cody (W, 2-0) picked up the win after a scoreless sixth inning and right-hander Tanner Kiest (S, 3) collected a two-inning save.
Bowie begins a three-game road series in Richmond on Thursday night at 6:35 pm from The Diamond. RHP Alex Pham (3-2, 5.88 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Nick Sinacola (3-1, 2.73 ERA) for Richmond.
The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 – 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero’s Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.
Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.