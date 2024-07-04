July 4, 2024
Baysox Let Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Night Defeat

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, let their early lead slip against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 9-5 loss at Prince George’s Stadium on Wednesday night in front of a season-high crowd of 8,975.

Bowie (5-4, 37-40) scored all five of its runs in the third inning. Ryan Higgins homered for the third time at Double-A, a solo shot to tie the score at one. Samuel Basallo crushed his 12th homer of the season with a three-run shot that traveled an estimated 413 feet. Matthew Etzel singled in a fifth Baysox run with an infield hit to give Bowie its largest lead of the game at 5-1.

Richmond (3-6, 37-41) got within a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Brandon Martorano off Baysox starting right-hander Seth Johnson. The Orioles No. 10 prospect pitched four innings and gave up two runs on four hits across one walk and one strikeout in a no-decision. Johnson has a 1.89 ERA over his last nine starts spanning 33.1 innings pitched.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the seventh against right-hander Levi Stoudt (L, 0-1) as Alerick Soularie hit a grand slam off the left-field video board to give Richmond a 6-5 lead. An RBI single from Ismael Munguia in the eighth and a two-run homer from Jairo Pomares in the ninth put the game away for the Flying Squirrels.

The Baysox offense went quiet from the fourth inning onward and failed to collect a hit from the sixth inning onward. Richmond right-handed reliever Kyle Cody (W, 2-0) picked up the win after a scoreless sixth inning and right-hander Tanner Kiest (S, 3) collected a two-inning save.

Bowie begins a three-game road series in Richmond on Thursday night at 6:35 pm from The Diamond. RHP Alex Pham (3-2, 5.88 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Nick Sinacola (3-1, 2.73 ERA) for Richmond.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 – 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero’s Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George's Stadium.

