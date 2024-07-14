Baysox Fall To Curve On Saturday Night 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 4-1 to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (8-9, 40-45) and Altoona were in a stalemate through the first six-and-a-half innings on Saturday. Baysox right-handed starter Ryan Long allowed just a single hit through his four and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball. Long walked and struck out a pair before being lifted in the fifth. Right-hander Lincoln Henzman retired all four batters he faced in relief of long, including a pair of strikeouts.

The scoring opened in the bottom of the seventh, when Altoona struck for three consecutive singles, including two bunt singles, on Bowie right-hander Dan Hammer. The Curve then seized the opportunity, as Hammer (L, 2-1) allowed a grand slam to Altoona’s Brenden Dixon.

The Baysox struggled to muster much at the plate all night. Bowie was shut down through the middle frames by Curve right-hander Justin Meis (W, 2-1) who dished three innings out of the Altoona bullpen.

Bowie tried to muster a fight in the ninth, as a walk and two singles loaded the bases for the Baysox with no one out. Matthew Etzel notched an RBI single against Altoona left-hander Luis Peralta to get Bowie on the board. However, Peralta (S, 2) would strike out the next batter, prior to getting John Rhodes to fly out to right field, before Frederick Bencosme was thrown out at home plate trying to tag and score, ending the Bowie rally and the game.

The Baysox conclude their six-game series with the Curve on Sunday afternoon, with right-hander Trace Bright (0-8, 4.11 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie. Frist pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 – 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero’s Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

