July 15, 2024
Annapolis, US 96 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Release 2024 Summer Crime Plan Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast Keep Your Adult Electric Bike Running Smooth: 6 Bike Chain Lube Alternatives Daily News Brief | July 15, 2024 The Classroom of Chance: How Live Casinos Teach Probability and Strategy
Local News

Baysox Drop Series Finale To Curve On Sunday Afternoon 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a 5-3 series finale to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

Bowie (8-10, 40-46) bounced back and forth with Altoona in the early innings. Right-handed starter Trace Bright allowed a pair of early solo home runs to the Curve’s Charles McAdoo and Dustin Peterson. However, the Baysox would respond on more than one occasion. Frederick Bencosme picked up a pair of hits on Sunday, as he singled and scored in the second inning after an errant throw down to second on a successful steal from Silas Ardoin, who reached base three times in the contest. Jud Fabian did exit Sunday’s game as a precaution after being hit by a pitch in the top of the third. Bowie turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Dylan Beavers and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matthew Etzel. However, Bowie struggled to get the big hit, leaving the bases loaded in two separate frames. 

Altoona re-tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Peterson drove in his second run of the game against Bright, who struck out five and allowed three runs in four innings. 

The Curve took the lead for good with a run against right-hander Levi Stoudt (L, 0-2) in his lone inning of relief in the fifth, before adding on an insurance run in the eighth. Altoona right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (W, 2-1) silenced the Baysox bats in the middle frames, tossing three and a third of scoreless relief.  

Bowie threatened in the ninth against Eddy Yean with a pair of two out singles, but Yean (S, 2) would get Ardoin to fly out and end the game. The Baysox went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Sunday and left 12 on base. Bowie will have the next four days off during the MLB All-Star break before resuming action on Friday. 

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 – 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero’s Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12. 

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Previous Article

Community Foundation Awards $439K to Local Non-Profits

 Next Article

The Classroom of Chance: How Live Casinos Teach Probability and Strategy

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu