Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fifth Homicide of 2024

On the evening of June 29th, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 2 North and Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn, Maryland. Upon arrival, officers located 34-year-old Joshua Ray Holland of Curtis Bay, MD, who was determined to be suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).

Holland was immediately transported to Shock Trauma but succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses at the scene reported that a vehicle had abruptly stopped at the intersection, and an adult male fell out of the driver’s side front door. The vehicle then fled the area. The vehicle was later found by officers near Old Riverside Road and Arundel Road.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at MetroCrimeStoppers.Org.

