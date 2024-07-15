Annapolis Police Release 2024 Summer Crime Plan

The Annapolis Police Department has announced that, in light of the recent uptick in crime, it has implemented a new crime plan for the summer of 2024. The department implemented similar plans in July of 2020, October of 2021, July of 2022, and once again in July of 2023. The following are the plan details per the Annapolis Police Department.
EOA StaffView articles
Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.