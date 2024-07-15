July 15, 2024
Annapolis, US 96 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Release 2024 Summer Crime Plan Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast Keep Your Adult Electric Bike Running Smooth: 6 Bike Chain Lube Alternatives Daily News Brief | July 15, 2024 The Classroom of Chance: How Live Casinos Teach Probability and Strategy
Local News

Annapolis Police Release 2024 Summer Crime Plan

The Annapolis Police Department has announced that, in light of the recent uptick in crime, it has implemented a new crime plan for the summer of 2024. The department implemented similar plans in July of 2020, October of 2021, July of 2022, and once again in July of 2023. The following are the plan details per the Annapolis Police Department.

Summer-Crime-PLan-2024Download
Previous Article

Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu