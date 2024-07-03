July 3, 2024
Life In The Area

Annapolis Independence Day 2024: Parade, Fireworks & Shuttle Services

Annapolis City will once again celebrate Independence Day with a parade and fireworks on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street. Following the parade,  at 8 p.m., the Annapolis Junction Big Band  will perform patriotic music at Annapolis City Dock. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. 

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ANNAPOLIS
Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m.  

Parking is available at Hillman, Knighton, Gott’s and Park Place garages. The free downtown “Magenta” services all of those garages and takes visitors to downtown (and back).  The downtown shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4, 2024.  On Thursday, July 4, the City will have a cooling bus parked outside the Harbormaster’s Office on Dock Street from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Please note that local garages may fill up early. Therefore, the City will also provide free shuttle service from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5) to Lawyers Mall from approximately 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Parking at Navy Stadium will be $15 per vehicle (no cash, credit card only) on Thursday, July 4, 2024. 

PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Beginning at 4 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited and violators may be towed from the following areas:

  • City Dock/Dock Street
  • Main Street
  • Randall Street
  • Market Space
  • Both sides of Severn Avenue between First and Burnside Streets

PARKING RESTRICTIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES
Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight.  East Street will be posted as “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m.  Road blocks will also be set up in the following locations:

  • Church Circle and Main Street
  • Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street and at Compromise Street 
  • Spa Creek Bridge from the Eastport side will close at approximately 5 p.m.; Spa Creek Bridge from the Duke of Gloucester side will close at approximately 8 p.m. The bridge will reopen at the conclusion of the fireworks display (approximately 10:30 p.m.). 

Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 p.m.  At that time, the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed and Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and to facilitate the movement of foot traffic leaving the area after the fireworks display. 

BOATING RESTRICTIONS
The draw span of the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed to boat traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited.  Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES

City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 in celebration of Independence Day.

The Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Center will be closed on Thursday, July 4. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will be open with reduced hours on Thursday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and have regular hours on Friday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Recreation and Parks offices will be closed on July 5; the Recreation Center, Stanton Center and camps will remain open.

Refuse and recycling: Thursday pickups will occur on Friday. Friday pickups will move to Saturday. .

Annapolis Transit will NOT operate regular transit on Independence Day but will operate shuttle bus service to and from Navy Stadium and Calvert Street (at Bladen) from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. 

