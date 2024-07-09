July 9, 2024
Life In The Area

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival and Pherm to Release Baytoberfest

The Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival has partnered with Pherm Brewing Company to co-brand a delicious local beer that people will enjoy during the festival as well as all year long. Join Annapolis Baygrass organizers and partners on Saturday, July 13 for the unveiling of the newly canned and freshly brewed Baytoberfest beer at the Pherm Brewing Company Taproom located at 1041 MD-3 Gambrills, MD 21054. 

 “The Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival was born out of our team’s love of progressive bluegrass music, the desire to generate a fun community-oriented vibe, and a passion for protecting the Chesapeake Bay,” says festival co-founder and CEO Ron Peremel. “The Baygrass philosophy is to help people learn about conservation, sustainability, and mental health—in a way that combines education with fun. ’Every Jam Helps a Mind’ and ‘Every Jam Saves the Bay,’ as we like to say!”

Come learn about how Baygrass and its NPO partners—Watershed Stewards Academy, Oyster Recovery Partnership, and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay—are helping the bay and how you might too.

Baytoberfest was brewed with the goal of raising awareness and funding for Chesapeake Bay conservation. Every six pack of Baytoberfest Beer raises $1 from Pherm Brewing and its distributor, Otherside Beverage Project, and 5% of revenues generated at the Baygrass festival will be donated to three non-profit organizations that work tirelessly to protect and restore the Bay. 

It is a delicious German Marzen made with pilsen, munich, and vienna malt. Malty and crisp with a touch of earthy Hersbrucker hops, this beer has a beautiful amber hue and balances sweetness and crispness. Come to the release party for a first taste and to support the Bay! #everycansavesthebay

The Baytoberfest beer can artwork was created by Baygrass illustrator Liz Burr, beautifully captures the essence of the festival’s mission. The artwork features an underwater scene where the string instruments played at the festival blend seamlessly with the Chesapeake Bay’s wildlife and grasses. This vivid illustration brings to life the natural treasures we strive to protect, highlighting the harmony between music and conservation.

Pherm Brewing Company is a friendly community-focused brewery based on their love of art, live music, and quality beer. Pherm Brewing officially opened their doors on 12/30/2020 in Gambrills, Maryland, and has been engaged with the local community and local arts ever since. With a focus on unique craft beers and a comfortable experience in the tasting room, Pherm makes for an ideal place to spend time with friends and family and take in local arts.

The Baytoberfest Beer event will feature live music by Annapolis Bluegrass founders Danny Stewart Jr. and Sarah Larsen. Annapolis Bluegrass serves as a cultural haven for jamming, learning, and performing in the Chesapeake Bay Area. Sarah is a multi-instrumentalist who performs in a variety of bands, including the Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival House Band—Geraldine. She is a highly sought-after teacher and award-winning fiddle player. Danny is the bass player with the United States Navy Band’s Country Current and has performed with legends including Del McCoury, Bobby Osbourne, Rhonda Vincent, Larry Stephenson, Ricky Skaggs, and more. Danny is also the owner of Annapolis’ Turtle Hill Banjo Company, providing sales and service internationally for excellent new and vintage banjos. 

