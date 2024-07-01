AMFM Announces “In The Vane Of Pink Floyd” Showcase

AMFM is excited to present the next 2024 showcase, “In The Vane Of Pink Floyd,” at Rams Head On Stage on Monday, September 23rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available for purchase now.

This unique event will feature local artists performing one Pink Floyd song and one original song inspired by Pink Floyd. Performers include Dave Tieff, Aidan Ewald, Mozaic, The Natty Bohs, Danah Denice, Doug Segree, and more.

All proceeds will benefit Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc.

For tickets, visit Rams Head On Stage.

