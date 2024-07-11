July 11, 2024
Local News

All Annapolis-Area Public Schools Locked Down

UPDATE 3: Suspect was captured at1:50pm. Lockdown was lifted.

https://twitter.com/aacountyschools/status/1811457841829675485?s=61&t=dIZQV4tDSMxcQoq9s67gsw

UPDATE 2: From Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Lockdown lifted for all but five schools–Monarch Annapolis, Germantown ES, West Annapolis ES, Phoenix Academy, and Studio 39.

https://x.com/AACountySchools/status/1811446724709277717


UPDATE 1: From Annapolis Police Department:

APD officers along with AACO, MSP and AACO AirUnit are in the area of the Annapolis Exchange searching the wooded area in reference to an escapee. The escapee was in route to the Detention Center.

All Annapolis area public schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a “police-involved ” incident, officials reported.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that the Annapolis cluster entered lockdown at 12:20 p.m.

“All students & staff are safe in their buildings at this time and all students continue to be supervised,” AACPS stated on X. “No one is allowed in or out of buildings during a lockdown, so please do not go to the school to retrieve students. Additional information to you [sic] as it becomes available.”

The Annapolis Patch is reporting that a prisoner escaped while being transported.

This story may be updated.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

