July 2, 2024
Business

AAEDC Welcomes Victoria Zelefsky as Vice President of Communications

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) has appointed Victoria Zelefsky as Vice President of Communications, bolstering its senior leadership team amid a period of significant growth.

“I am thrilled to add Victoria to our team,” stated President and CEO Amy Gowan. “Her extensive marketing and communications experience across various industries, combined with a strong track record of achieving goals, will bring a valuable perspective to our strategic vision.”

In her new role, Zelefsky will oversee internal and external communications, public and government relations, public policy, brand messaging, marketing strategy, and special events for AAEDC. The organization, based in Annapolis, Maryland, is focused on enhancing business opportunities within Anne Arundel County.

“I am honored to join AAEDC during this dynamic time,” Zelefsky commented. “By promoting our diverse programs and resources, I aim to position AAEDC as the leading hub for business information and support. I look forward to collaborating with the talented AAEDC team to positively impact businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents in our community.”

Since joining AAEDC in April 2024, Zelefsky has already led the communication strategy for the organization’s recent request for proposals to redevelop a County-owned property in Glen Burnie. She will continue to advance AAEDC’s mission through comprehensive communications strategies and strategic marketing plans, focusing on business retention and promoting Anne Arundel County as a prime business location.

Zelefsky brings over a decade of experience in communications, digital marketing, and public relations. Before joining AAEDC, she served as Director of Brand & Communications at The Menkiti Group + Keller Williams Capital Properties in Washington, D.C., and as Creative Director at Kurv Agency. Her previous roles include leadership positions at Bon Appetit Management Company at Johns Hopkins University, MenuTrinfo, the Monte Restaurant Group, and Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

A professional opera singer turned marketer, Zelefsky holds a Bachelor of Music from the University of Northern Colorado and a Master of Music from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. Originally from Colorado, she now resides in Arnold, Maryland, with her husband and young son.

