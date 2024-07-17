A Few Moments With Tom Papa

He knew he was meant to be on stage as a young kid in Jersey. Turns out he was right! Tom Papa is one of the top comedians today, and he will be coming to Maryland Hall for a Rams Head Presents show on August 2nd.

He is an author, actor, podcast host, father, husband, and one kick-ass breadmaker! We talked to Tom today about his upcoming show, how we all are doing, what is in the water in Jersey to spawn so much comedic genius, how it all started, and where it is going–spoiler, it’s Wilkes-Barre in December!

If you are unfamiliar with Tom, you owe it to yourself to experience a night of laughter you won’t forget–and one we all need right about now!

Have a listen!

