July 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How to Stay Healthy and Protected During Winter A Few Moments With Tom Papa Harbour House Swimming Pool to be Open to the Public Beginning Friday Private Equity Trends in Emerging Markets: Opportunities and Challenges Riva-Davidsonville Rabies Alert
Podcast

A Few Moments With Tom Papa

He knew he was meant to be on stage as a young kid in Jersey. Turns out he was right! Tom Papa is one of the top comedians today, and he will be coming to Maryland Hall for a Rams Head Presents show on August 2nd.

He is an author, actor, podcast host, father, husband, and one kick-ass breadmaker! We talked to Tom today about his upcoming show, how we all are doing, what is in the water in Jersey to spawn so much comedic genius, how it all started, and where it is going–spoiler, it’s Wilkes-Barre in December!

If you are unfamiliar with Tom, you owe it to yourself to experience a night of laughter you won’t forget–and one we all need right about now!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Closing Audio: Netflix–Tom Papa, What A Day

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Harbour House Swimming Pool to be Open to the Public Beginning Friday

 Next Article

How to Stay Healthy and Protected During Winter

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu