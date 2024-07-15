A Few Moments With John Berry

When you listen to John Berry, the word that immediately comes to my mind is “intimate.”

Today, we connect with John to chat in advance of his show at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on July 24th. This proud Grandfather of two has been a fixture in the country (and gospel) scene since his first album in 1979. In a few months , he’s headed out on the 27th Annual Christmas Tour, but before that we chat.

We talked about what to expect when John and his wife take the stage, his career, and a few medical setbacks along the way. We’re in for a treat at Rams Hoead On Stage, but for now…



Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

