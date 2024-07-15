July 16, 2024
Annapolis, US
Podcast

A Few Moments With John Berry

When you listen to John Berry, the word that immediately comes to my mind is “intimate.”

Today, we connect with John to chat in advance of his show at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on July 24th. This proud Grandfather of two has been a fixture in the country (and gospel) scene since his first album in 1979. In a few months , he’s headed out on the 27th Annual Christmas Tour, but before that we chat.

We talked about what to expect when John and his wife take the stage, his career, and a few medical setbacks along the way. We’re in for a treat at Rams Hoead On Stage, but for now…


Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

