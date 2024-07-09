56th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to Sandy Point in September

The Maryland Seafood Festival returns to Annapolis on September 14th and 15th. Once again, you can enjoy the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay in the shadows of the iconic Chesapeake Bay Bridge!

A 56-year tradition, the festival has showcased great seafood, live music, arts and crafts, chef demos, and the crab soup cook-off to thousands of festival attendees.

One of the event’s highlights for the past 30 years, the Crab Soup Cook-off, will be back with our local celebrity judges, a people’s choice contest, and over 20 different soups to taste. The Beer and Oyster tent, always a hit, will include oysters from local fisheries and a great place to maybe take in some NFL action. Chef demonstrations will exhibit how to make scrumptious dishes – including best practices for handling invasive species.

A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities.

The Maryland Seafood Festival is a family-friendly event that is fun for all ages. You can spend a couple of hours, or the entire day.

Admission is $15 per person in advance or $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $10 at the Naval Academy stadium, and there is a free shuttle to the festival.

For more information about the Maryland Seafood Festival and purchasing tickets or vending opportunities, go to www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

