June 10, 2024
WEDNESDAY: Special Screening of A Photographic Memory Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will bring A Photographic Memory to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

A filmmaker ventures into the archives of her photographer mother to construct a personal story of love, loss, and finding someone in the work they leave behind.

Director Rachel Elizabeth Seed gets to know her mother via her body of work as a globe-trotting professional photographer.

 In a lesser director’s hands, “A Photographic Memory” could easily slip into being navel gazing. But under the capable Seed’s watch, culminating in an eerily soul-stirring final grace note, the swift film finds an intuitive equilibrium between the impulse to hold on and the desire to grasp the past in the hopes of reaching the future.  

Robert Danels – RogerEbert.com

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 12th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

