Watch Your Speed. Speed Cameras Coming to Anne Arundel County on Monday

Anne Arundel County is increasing the deployment of speed cameras to enhance road safety. Drivers are advised to be aware of the active and planned camera locations. These cameras will operate primarily in school zones and residential areas to reduce speeding and improve safety.
Speed Camera Locations (Active June 24, 2024):
- Broadneck Elementary School. Shore Acres Road
- George Cromwell Elementary School. Welham Avenue
- Oak Hill Elementary School. Truck House Road
- Shipleys Choice Elementary School. Governor Stone Parkway
- Solley Elementary School. Solley Road
Planned Speed Camera Locations:
- Annapolis Area Christian School. Bestgate Road
- Belle Grove Elementary School. Belle Grove Road
- Brooklyn Park Middle School. Hammonds Lane
- Central Elementary School. Mayo Road and MD 214
- Davidsonville Elementary School. Central Avenue
- Folger McKinsey Elementary School. Arundel Beach Road
- Jessup Elementary School. MD 175
- Millersville Elementary School. Millersville Road
- Monarch Global Academy/Brock Bridge Elementary School. Brock Bridge Road
- Nantucket Elementary School. Nantucket Drive
- Odenton Elementary School. Odenton Road
- Pasadena Elementary School. E. Pasadena Road
- Quarterfield Elementary School. Quarterfield Road
- The Key School. Hillsmere Drive
- Tracys Elementary School. Deale Road
The initial period (15 days after activation) will only issue warnings, but citations will follow, with fines beginning at $40 for those exceeding speed limits by 12 mph or more. Points are not assessed.
For more details, visit the Anne Arundel County Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program page.