June 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 87 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week River Days Festival at SERC on June 29th Watch Your Speed. Speed Cameras Coming to Anne Arundel County on Monday Seamless Transactions: How Bitcoin Casinos Fit Your Lifestyle Daily News Brief | June 21, 2024
Local News

Watch Your Speed. Speed Cameras Coming to Anne Arundel County on Monday

Anne Arundel County is increasing the deployment of speed cameras to enhance road safety. Drivers are advised to be aware of the active and planned camera locations. These cameras will operate primarily in school zones and residential areas to reduce speeding and improve safety.

Speed Camera Locations (Active June 24, 2024):

  • Broadneck Elementary School. Shore Acres Road
  • George Cromwell Elementary School. Welham Avenue
  • Oak Hill Elementary School. Truck House Road
  • Shipleys Choice Elementary School. Governor Stone Parkway
  • Solley Elementary School. Solley Road

Planned Speed Camera Locations:

  • Annapolis Area Christian School. Bestgate Road
  • Belle Grove Elementary School. Belle Grove Road
  • Brooklyn Park Middle School. Hammonds Lane
  • Central Elementary School. Mayo Road and MD 214
  • Davidsonville Elementary School. Central Avenue
  • Folger McKinsey Elementary School. Arundel Beach Road
  • Jessup Elementary School. MD 175
  • Millersville Elementary School. Millersville Road
  • Monarch Global Academy/Brock Bridge Elementary School. Brock Bridge Road
  • Nantucket Elementary School. Nantucket Drive
  • Odenton Elementary School. Odenton Road
  • Pasadena Elementary School. E. Pasadena Road
  • Quarterfield Elementary School. Quarterfield Road
  • The Key School. Hillsmere Drive
  • Tracys Elementary School. Deale Road

The initial period (15 days after activation) will only issue warnings, but citations will follow, with fines beginning at $40 for those exceeding speed limits by 12 mph or more. Points are not assessed.

For more details, visit the Anne Arundel County Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program page.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Seamless Transactions: How Bitcoin Casinos Fit Your Lifestyle

 Next Article

River Days Festival at SERC on June 29th

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu