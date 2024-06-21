Watch Your Speed. Speed Cameras Coming to Anne Arundel County on Monday

Anne Arundel County is increasing the deployment of speed cameras to enhance road safety. Drivers are advised to be aware of the active and planned camera locations. These cameras will operate primarily in school zones and residential areas to reduce speeding and improve safety.

Speed Camera Locations (Active June 24, 2024):

Broadneck Elementary School. Shore Acres Road

George Cromwell Elementary School. Welham Avenue

Oak Hill Elementary School. Truck House Road

Shipleys Choice Elementary School. Governor Stone Parkway

Solley Elementary School. Solley Road

Planned Speed Camera Locations:

Annapolis Area Christian School. Bestgate Road

Belle Grove Elementary School. Belle Grove Road

Brooklyn Park Middle School. Hammonds Lane

Central Elementary School. Mayo Road and MD 214

Davidsonville Elementary School. Central Avenue

Folger McKinsey Elementary School. Arundel Beach Road

Jessup Elementary School. MD 175

Millersville Elementary School. Millersville Road

Monarch Global Academy/Brock Bridge Elementary School. Brock Bridge Road

Nantucket Elementary School. Nantucket Drive

Odenton Elementary School. Odenton Road

Pasadena Elementary School. E. Pasadena Road

Quarterfield Elementary School. Quarterfield Road

The Key School. Hillsmere Drive

Tracys Elementary School. Deale Road

The initial period (15 days after activation) will only issue warnings, but citations will follow, with fines beginning at $40 for those exceeding speed limits by 12 mph or more. Points are not assessed.

For more details, visit the Anne Arundel County Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program page.

