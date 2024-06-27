Unlocking Excitement: The Most Anticipated New Slot Releases in the US

Slot games represent the core offering of every modern casino. Walk through the casino doors, or open any online casino website, and the first thing you’ll see are slots. And with a good reason. Players love them, casinos love them. It’s no wonder developers have been releasing new titles with an incredible rate. This year will be particularly interesting for casino enthusiasts as we have dozens of new games waiting to be released. Some are originals, some sequels to already well-known slots. Since we’ve already got through half the calendar for 2024, several great releases are already behind us. But with almost half a year ahead, there’s a lot to look forward to. Let’s get started.

Bison Boom (Northern Lights Gaming, Coming July 2024)

Northern Lights Gaming and Games Global are gearing up to introduce Bison Boom, a new slot machine with a wildlife and buffalo theme. Despite its common theme, the game aims to stand out with its substantial prizes and engaging features. Bison Boom will use a 5×3 reel layout with 20 paylines, a fairly common setup even for the latest slot machines. However, it offers a top jackpot of 11,000x the stake, medium volatility, and an RTP that can reach up to 96.06%, making its overall math quite appealing. The game is packed with features including wild symbols, multipliers, and free spins. Great news for the players.

King’s Mask Eclipse of Gods (Play’n GO, Coming July 2024)

Judging by the number of games with this team in their portfolio, Play’n GO definitely has a thing for Ancient Egypt. But there’s a good reason for that – players love it. Combined with the fact that it comes from the beloved Play’n GO studio, King’s Mask Eclipse of Gods deserves a place on a list of the most anticipated new slot releases in the US. It’s one of those titles that stick to a well-known formula. Pyramids, pharaohs, and 5×3 grid with 20 paylines. But that’s exactly what makes it appealing for players who appreciate classic slots, and we’re sure King’s Mask Eclipse of Gods will find its place in the hearts of the players just like many other Egyptian-themed slots from Play’n GO did.

Ticket to Wild (NetEnt, Coming August 2024)

This beautifully designed upcoming title is all about traveling the globe. The whole design is based around an unorganized suitcase with some clothes thrown around, following a travel theme. Even the symbols are based on stickers that display the world’s famous destinations. As for the features, the game sticks to a classic 5×3 grid with 20 active paylines, with the possibility to unlock an extra row that gives you five additional ones. While NetEnt is criticized for dropping the standard lately, judging by the first impressions prior to release, Ticket to Wild might leave a lot of those mouths shut.

Cats of Olympuss (Push Gaming, Coming September 2024)

Those familiar with Push Gaming’s portfolio know their “dinosaurs go to Vegas” slot Dinopolis was a great hit. Following a similar path of logic, the provider will launch Cats of Olympuss this September. It’s a feline version of Ancient Greece, so they’ve got us sold already. Zeus reimagined as a cat. Seriously, who wouldn’t love that? The Cats of Olympuss will be played on a 5×3 grid, and judging by the pre-release previews, it can be described as a medium to high volatility game with Push Bet feature known from the previous Push Gaming titles. The game will also feature stacked wilds, instant prize coin symbols, free spins and card pick features, as well as bonus buys.

24 Stars Dream (Fantasma Games, Coming November 2024)

To be honest, this upcoming title from the Swedish provider Fantasma Games looks a bit out of place in their portfolio. Not in a bad way though. The game will have 6×4 grid and will be packed with features. Several innovations are in place for 24 Stars Dreams, strategically placed by Fantasma Games as the game builds upon a well-known (and very competitive) landscape of “hit scatters and win” style slot games. For that reason, the Swedish provider though of the ways to give the concept of scatter symbols a bit of a twist. Something to be appreciated by the players.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

