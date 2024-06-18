Two More Armed Robberies at Annapolis Area Banks

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two related armed robberies that occurred in Annapolis on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The first incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. at Truist Bank, 2350 Solomons Island Road. A 38-year-old male victim was returning to his car after visiting the bank when he was approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects searched the victim’s pockets and stole his money before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

The second robbery happened at 4:35 p.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union, 825 Bestgate Road. A 67-year-old male victim was returning to his car after using the ATM when two male suspects, each armed with a handgun, demanded cash from him. The victim complied, and the suspects escaped in a dark-colored sedan. An officer spotted the vehicle, but the suspects evaded capture.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads and request that anyone with information contact 410-222-1960. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department advises the community to take the following precautions when withdrawing cash from banks or ATMs:

Be aware of your surroundings: Observe anyone who may be watching you outside a bank or at an ATM. Conceal cash and bank-related items: Store cash discreetly in a purse or wallet and avoid displaying bank bags or envelopes. Vary your routine: Change your habits regarding banking and cash withdrawals to avoid patterns that criminals might notice. Secure your vehicle: Lock your vehicle, close windows, and ensure valuables are not visible. Report suspicious activity: If you notice suspicious behavior or believe you are being followed, report it to the police immediately.

The non-emergency number for the Anne Arundel County Police Department is 410-222-8610.

For crimes in progress, violent crimes, or other emergencies, call or text 911.

