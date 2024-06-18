June 18, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Free Printable Power of Attorney Forms: Pros and Cons Unveiled Glen Burnie Farmers Market Re-Opens Two More Armed Robberies at Annapolis Area Banks OLD SCHOOL: Additional HFStival Tickets On Sale at 9:30 Club’s Box Office THIS Saturday Anne Arundel County Launches New Housing Resource Portal
Local News

Two More Armed Robberies at Annapolis Area Banks

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two related armed robberies that occurred in Annapolis on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The first incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. at Truist Bank, 2350 Solomons Island Road. A 38-year-old male victim was returning to his car after visiting the bank when he was approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects searched the victim’s pockets and stole his money before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

The second robbery happened at 4:35 p.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union, 825 Bestgate Road. A 67-year-old male victim was returning to his car after using the ATM when two male suspects, each armed with a handgun, demanded cash from him. The victim complied, and the suspects escaped in a dark-colored sedan. An officer spotted the vehicle, but the suspects evaded capture.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads and request that anyone with information contact 410-222-1960. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department advises the community to take the following precautions when withdrawing cash from banks or ATMs:

  1. Be aware of your surroundings: Observe anyone who may be watching you outside a bank or at an ATM.
  2. Conceal cash and bank-related items: Store cash discreetly in a purse or wallet and avoid displaying bank bags or envelopes.
  3. Vary your routine: Change your habits regarding banking and cash withdrawals to avoid patterns that criminals might notice.
  4. Secure your vehicle: Lock your vehicle, close windows, and ensure valuables are not visible.
  5. Report suspicious activity: If you notice suspicious behavior or believe you are being followed, report it to the police immediately.

The non-emergency number for the Anne Arundel County Police Department is 410-222-8610.

For crimes in progress, violent crimes, or other emergencies, call or text 911.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

OLD SCHOOL: Additional HFStival Tickets On Sale at 9:30 Club’s Box Office THIS Saturday

 Next Article

Glen Burnie Farmers Market Re-Opens

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu