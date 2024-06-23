TOAST: The Ultimate Bread Experience Wants to Make it With You at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
Larry Campbell & Theresa Williams
Thursday, August 1
7:30pm | $30
St. Lundy & Jake Thistle
Sunday, August 11
1pm | $15 Adv / $18 DOS
*All Ages Matinee
Les Greene & The Swayzees
Saturday, September 21
12:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
*All Ages Matinee
Sunny Sweeney
Wednesday, October 9
7:30pm | $35
The Clarks
Friday, November 8
8pm | $29.50
Christie Lenee
Saturday, November 16
1pm | $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
1964 The Tribute
Saturday, November 16
8pm | $55
TOAST: The Ultimate Bread Experience
Saturday, April 5, 2025
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band
06/25 Quinn Sullivan
06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou
06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman
06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour
06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars
06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company
07/05 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/06 Big Gurl Drag Brunch
07/06 Bob Sima
07/07 The Gathering Gloom: THE Cure Tribute
07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain
07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL)
07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen
07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour
07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall
07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall
07/18 Gerald Albright
07/20 Comedian King Bach
07/21 The Allman Others
07/23 The Doobie Others
07/24 John Berry
07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project
07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau)
07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s
07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee)
07/30 Orianthi
07/31 Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com