To Ease Parking Woes, Annapolis Adds Third Parking Parking App

If you thought parking was a bit confusing in Annapolis and had difficulty figuring out which locations accept which app, or which locations did not accept any app. It’s about to get slightly more confusing.

The City of Annapolis and SP+ has announced the successful upgrade of Park Place Garage to a gateless entry and exit system, enhancing the customer experience. Located at One Park Place off Westgate Circle, the garage now allows customers to enter and exit without the need for tickets, credit cards, or gates.

Similar to the new Hillman Garage, upon arrival at Park Place Garage, customers can drive directly in and park. Cameras equipped with license plate readers (LPRs) capture the vehicle’s license plate. Customers have 20 minutes to pay for parking via a third app Parking.com  (Apple or Android), text-to-pay, QR code, Parkmobile  (Apple or Android), or at a pay station kiosk that accepts credit cards. All payment methods require the vehicle’s license plate number for identification.

Smartphone users can extend their parking time through the app or text. For a seamless experience, especially for regular or semi-regular customers such as residents, establishing a Parking.com account with automatic payment enabled allows unrestricted entry and exit, charging only for the time parked. This system functions similarly to an E-Z Pass. This is different than the Premium Parking app used at Hillman Garage where you must enter your intended (estimated) parking duration in advance.

To exit the garage, customers simply drive out. The LPR system verifies that the correct parking fee has been paid. Failure to pay results in a $50 citation. Signage throughout the garage provides guidance on payment options.

“Visitors to Park Place, hotel guests, tenants, and residents will benefit greatly from the ease of use as well as the flexibility the technology offers,” said Tom Hagerman, Senior Vice President at SP+.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

