Timber Pizza Company Expands to Annapolis Arts District

Timber Pizza Company is set to open its first Annapolis location at 192 West Street in Annapolis, situated in the Annapolis Arts District between Sailor Oyster Bar and Hilton Garden Inn. The specific opening date remains unannounced but according to a release, it is coming “this summer.”.

Founded in 2014 by Annapolis native Chris Brady, Timber Pizza started as a mobile operation and established its first permanent location in Washington D.C. in 2016.

Chris Brady, Co-Founder and president announced the news Wednesday in a Facebook Reel.

The new Annapolis venue will occupy the space previously held by the Nancy Hammond Editions Gallery and will accommodate up to 28 patrons.

For more information about Timber Pizza Company, visit timberpizza.com.

