Tides & Tunes Tonight: Michael McHenry Tribe

Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 13th to August 29th, a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.
“These concerts are meant to unite the community, create a sense of place, and share the mission of the museum,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.
SCHEDULE
June
- June 13 – Michael McHenry Tribe – Psychedelic Funk
- June 20 – A Classic Case – Classic Rock
- June 27 -Timmie Metz Band Featuring Tambo -Classic & Modern Rock
July
- July 4-No Show
- July 11-Reverend Smackmaster & The Congregation of Funk – Motown, Blues
- July 18 – Dublin 5 – Irish Rock
- July 25 – Sweet Leda – Rock, Soul, Pop
August
- August 1 –Grilled Lincolns – Rock, Hip-Hop
- August 8 – ONO- One Night Only Band – Rock
- August 15 – Jah Works – Reggae
- August 22 – John Frase Project – Rock
- August 29 (Bonus Concert-Two Bands)
- Area 301- Hip-hop fusion and All You Need Band – Rock (It’s a twofer)
Concerts are free; however, donations are gratefully accepted. Food and spirits are available for purchase. Beverage sales support the Museum’s education program. No outside alcohol is permitted. Bring a chair or blanket.
The Tides & Tunes sponsors include Genesis of Annapolis, Tri-State Marine, Covington Alsina, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Shore United Bank, Coldwell Banker Realty, Let’s Move Crew, The Snyder-Ervin Group at Morgan Stanley, SailTime, Next Big Thing Productions, George’s Beverage Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lyon Distilling, Blue Point Brewing, Bud Light, Katcef Brothers, and Diversified Marine Services.
If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kelly Swartout at [email protected].