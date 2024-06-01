Tickets are Now on Sale for the 2024 Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

The 2nd annual Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival takes place Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 on the gorgeous eastern beach at Sandy Point State Park along Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, MD. Highlighting the finest in regional and national bluegrass, jamgrass, funkgrass, and Americana music, this conservation and community-focused musical event was listed as a “Don’t-Miss Bay Music Festival” by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. A family-friendly festival, Annapolis Baygrass draws people from all over the country and the region to enjoy the unique beachfront destination. Tickets are on sale NOW!

Over two days, Annapolis Baygrass will host 14 bands across two alternating stages as well as an interactive workshop pavilion.

The 2024 Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival includes: Oteil & Friends (Oteil Burbridge w/ Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna, Lamar Williams Jr.), The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Sam Bush, Kitchen Dwellers, Sierra Hull, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Cris Jacobs & Friends, Trouble No More, The Lil Smokies, The Dirty Grass Players, Big Richard, Brown Eyed Women, and Geraldine (Baygrass House Band), as well as Artists-at-Large: Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, and Ron Holloway.

Baygrass features an elevated culinary experience, including Maryland crab cakes, roasted and raw oysters, gourmet BBQ, wood-fired pizzas, and other delicious vegan and vegetarian delicacies. Tasty beverage selections include microbrews, craft cocktails and wines, mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Yoga, music and educational workshops, beach and yard games, kids activities, local craft vendors, and more will all be available at the festival.

For those looking to upgrade to the beach-front VIP Village, Baygrass offers an exceptional VIP Experience that includes daily chef-prepared hot meals—hosted by festival partner Chesapeake Chef Service—as well as fresh-shucked oysters, lump crab cakes, among other delicacies. Other perks include access to VIP viewing areas, VIP bars with discounted drinks and free samplings from local beer and spirits partners, air-conditioned bathrooms, and exclusive VIP onsite parking, as well as discounted massages, a commemorative stainless steel pint cup, and more.

“The Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival was born out of our team’s love of progressive bluegrass music, the desire to generate a fun community-oriented vibe, and a passion for protecting the Chesapeake Bay,” says festival co-founder and CEO Ron Peremel. “The Baygrass philosophy is to help people learn about conservation, sustainability, and mental health—in a way that combines education with fun. ’Every Jam Helps a Mind’ and ‘Every Jam Saves the Bay,’ as we like to say!”

More than a music festival, Annapolis Baygrass maintains its mission to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay. As part of this mission, a portion of all proceeds from tickets, food, beverage, and merchandise sales will go to Maryland-based non-profit organizations, including Watershed Stewards Academy, Oyster Recovery Partnership, and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

Peremel continues, “We were overcome by the outpouring of positive feedback we received during and after last year’s inaugural festival. From the musicians to the attendees, partners, sponsors, volunteers and staff, there was a universal feeling that we created something special, something truly joyful and something that has a significant impact on people’s lives and the Chesapeake Bay. I am so proud of our team and can’t wait to do it even bigger and better this year!”

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival was founded in 2022 by Peremel, John Way, and Ron Katz, who share a passion for music, a love of the local region, and a desire to give back to the community by creating a music festival with a purpose.

Baygrass’ environmental ethos is evidenced in its adoption of the sustainability model, making it one of the only green festivals in Maryland. Actions to reduce the festival’s environmental footprint include using local food vendors and ingredients, compostable plates and utensils, reusable metal cups, refillable water stations, and a “no single-use plastic water bottles” policy.

Baygrass recognizes that music is often an excellent means of healing and support in fostering an environment where community well-being is enhanced. The festival has partnered with organizations that bring awareness and support to the importance of mental health, led by The VA Way, under the direction of festival co-founder John Way—an Army Veteran, mental health advocate, Narcan trainer, and certified mental health first aid instructor.

Annapolis Baygrass offers several local lodging partners and camping options nearby to make festival goers weekend perfect. These heavily discounted options are first come, first serve basis and fit options for all budgets. Shuttle service will make the stay even easier, with Shuttle Passes serving partner lodging locations going on sale soon. More information www.baygrassfestival.com/lodging.

By celebrating the local region, giving back to the community, and curating a fantastic lineup of musicians, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival aims to be a pillar in the local and national music scenes and an annual music festival tradition for years to come!

Learn more about the Annapolis Baygrass Mission, green practices, VIP Options, lodging and shuttles, see the festival map, and sign up to be a volunteer at the festival’s newly designed website.

And while there, sign up for the NEW Baygrass Beacon eNewsletter to be among the first to hear about exciting announcements including updates about the festival including schedules, monthly mental health tips, Bay conservation education, special events, partner news, and so much more.

