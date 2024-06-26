The Ultimate List of Free Tools to Remove Objects from Photos

When working in a world of constant content production, being able to edit pictures is something that is needed. Regardless of whether the subject is a person who takes professional photography, a blogger, or an ordinary individual who also wants to retouch personal pictures, there is always a need to remove an object from a photo. The good news, however, is that there are many free pieces of software out there that can provide excellent results to your abstracts.

In a 2023 report by Content Marketing Institute, 86 percent of marketers reported using visuals in more than half of their blog posts, and 69 percent of those visuals were developed using free or low-cost tools. This shows the increasing adoption of affordable tools when it comes to photo manipulation solutions, such as background erasers and tools to erase objects from images.

The Beauty of Object Deletion with the help of Artificial Intelligence

Here is the list of free tools that can assist you with AI-based object removal. Utilizing AI algorithms, it is possible to analyze the background of the setting and use that analysis to intelligently replace the object that has been omitted. This approach reduces the duration and efforts required for object removal especially for people who have never edited anything. However, one should remember that AI is not a foolproof tool and the accuracy of the resultant image depends on the object and background complexity.

This article is a comprehensive guide for all the tools that you can use to remove objects from photos for free. Let’s discuss what each tool consists of, what could be better about it, and what could be worse about it, and who could benefit from this tool most.

1. Magic Studio

Let’s begin this list with Magic Studio, a free background remover app for photo editing which is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms. Without a doubt, Magic Studio has one of the finest AI-based object removal functionalities I’ve ever seen. Just outline the object you wish to remove from the picture with a brush, and the application blurs the selected area and the background behind it.

Strengths:

Simple intuitive interface : However, it is also very easy to use, even for those inexperienced with programming languages or software.

: However, it is also very easy to use, even for those inexperienced with programming languages or software. AI-powered object removal: The AI technology delivers surprisingly accurate results, especially for removing small or simple objects.

The AI technology delivers surprisingly accurate results, especially for removing small or simple objects. Additional editing features: Magic Studio offers a range of other editing tools, including filters, adjustments, and text overlays.

Weaknesses:

Limited control over object removal: The app doesn’t offer advanced options for fine-tuning the removal process.

Who should use it: Magic Studio is perfect for casual users who want a quick and easy way to remove simple objects from photos.

2. GIMP

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free and open-source alternative to popular paid editing software like Photoshop. While GIMP has a steeper learning curve than some of the other tools on this list, it offers a powerful set of features for removing objects from photos.

Strengths:

Highly customizable: GIMP provides a wide range of tools for object removal, including the Healing Brush, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill. These tools offer more control over the removal process compared to AI-powered options.

GIMP provides a wide range of tools for object removal, including the Healing Brush, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill. These tools offer more control over the removal process compared to AI-powered options. Free and open-source: GIMP is a great option for users who want a powerful editing suite without any cost.

Weaknesses:

Steeper learning curve: GIMP takes some time and effort to master, especially for beginners.

GIMP takes some time and effort to master, especially for beginners. Resource-intensive: GIMP can be resource-intensive, so it might not run smoothly on older computers.

Who should use it: GIMP is ideal for users who want advanced control over photo editing and are comfortable with a bit of a learning curve.

3. Photopea

Photopea is a free online photo editor that offers a surprisingly robust set of features, including object removal. Photopea’s interface closely resembles Photoshop, making it familiar to users who have experience with paid editing software.

Strengths:

Web-based: No need to download and install software. Photopea works directly in your web browser.

No need to download and install software. Photopea works directly in your web browser. Advanced features: Photopea offers tools like the Healing Brush, Content-Aware Fill, and Patch Tool for object removal, providing a good level of control.

Photopea offers tools like the Healing Brush, Content-Aware Fill, and Patch Tool for object removal, providing a good level of control. Familiar interface: Users with Photoshop experience will find Photopea easy to navigate.

Weaknesses:

Reliant on internet connection: Photopea requires a stable internet connection to function.

Photopea requires a stable internet connection to function. Limited offline functionality: There’s no way to edit photos offline with Photopea.

Who should use it: Photopea is a great option for users who want a powerful online editing solution without the commitment of downloading software. If you’re already familiar with Photoshop, Photopea will be a breeze to learn.

4. InPixio Photo Editor

InPixio Photo Editor is a free photo editing software with a dedicated “Cut Out” tool for removing objects. InPixio combines AI technology with manual tools, allowing for more precise object selection and removal.

Strengths:

AI-assisted object removal: The AI helps identify objects, making selection easier.

The AI helps identify objects, making selection easier. Manual refinement tools: InPixio allows you to refine the selection of the object you want to remove for more precise results.

InPixio allows you to refine the selection of the object you want to remove for more precise results. Additional editing features: InPixio offers a range of other editing tools, including exposure adjustments, color correction, and creative filters.

Weaknesses:

Limited free features: The free version of InPixio Photo Editor has limitations on the number of edits you can perform and the resolution of exported images. Upgrading to the paid version unlocks these restrictions.

Who should use it: InPixio Photo Editor is a good option for users who want a balance between AI-assisted removal and some manual control over the process. However, be aware of the limitations of the free version.

5. Fotor

Fotor is a free online photo editor with a user-friendly interface and an AI-powered object removal tool. Here’s a breakdown of its features:

Strengths: Simple and intuitive interface: Fotor is easy to navigate, even for beginners. AI object removal: The AI technology works well for removing small or simple objects from photos. Batch processing: Fotor allows you to edit multiple photos at once, saving time if you have a large batch of images to clean up.

Weaknesses: Limited control over object removal: Similar to Magic Studio, Fotor doesn’t offer advanced options for fine-tuning the removal process. Limited free storage: The free version of Fotor offers limited cloud storage for edited photos.



Who should use it: Fotor is a great option for casual users who want a quick and easy way to remove simple objects from photos, especially if they need to edit a batch of images at once.

Conclusion

Removing unwanted objects from photos is no longer a privilege reserved for professional editing software. With the free tools mentioned above, you can easily clean up your photos and achieve a polished final image. The best tool for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Consider factors like the complexity of the object you want to remove, your desired level of control over the editing process, and whether you prefer a mobile or desktop solution.

Remember, these free tools offer varying degrees of functionality and ease of use. Experiment with a few options to find the one that best suits your comfort level and editing goals.

