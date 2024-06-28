June 28, 2024
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. There are two things you need to ignore today. First, ignore that cone on Bella’s head–she just got spayed! Second, ignore the fact that Billy is AWOL- not really, he’s taking a well-deserved vacation!

But back to Bella! Look at the coloring on this stunner! Bella is a seven-month-old pug/chihuahua mix who came to the SPCA after her humans could not afford her medical care. She had contracted parvo and the treatments were expensive. But now she has a clean bill of health and is ready to go home! She is great on the leash and VERY friendly (she has more of a pug attitude than the chihuahua one), and she gets along great with the other dogs! Jimmy the Office Cat was not thrilled with her and hissed, but she was unfazed!

As summer heats up, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is reminding pet owners to be careful about the heat in cars and on the pavement! These pups are in their bare feet all the time, and a 90-degree day bakes that asphalt to over 150 degrees– OUCH! And the same goes for cars–never leave a pet unattended in a car. And if you see one, call the police!

In Subaru news, despite Billy lounging on a beach somewhere, we found out that Subaru was named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by the Points of Light Foundation. But this is old news–they have done it for the past four years!

And we are on a hot streak with adoptions! Ziggy-Pablo has a new home and is now named Buddy. Little Codie found his forever home. And two-thirds of the Grease puppies have all gone home as well!

Bella

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for her? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

