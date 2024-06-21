The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we have not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE adorable puppies for you! Unfortunately, five puppies in a Crosstrek was a bit much for Kelly so we visited them virtually from Annapolis Subaru.

If you are a fan of Grease, these names will ring a bell with you: Rizzo, Putzie, Danny Zuko, Frenchie, and Kenickie. These siblings (none are bonded) are three months old and full of big-time energy! They are a mix between a Cane Corso and a spaniel but the paws are quite big so they are probably going to take after the Cane Corso as they grow! All five are available right now and if you are looking for some summer lovin’ on those hot Summer Nights, these might be just the answer!

Be careful out there! The ASPCA is sending out a lot of solicitations and while they are a good organization, they are NOT affiliated with the Anne Arundel County SPCA at all. So, if you are considering contributing, make sure your money is going where you want it to go. Donate to the Anne Arundel County SPCA and it will go to the care of the animals right here in our community!

In Subaru news, we learned about the OTA Updates for their newer cars which is an “over The Air” software update to make sure your new Subaru is up to speed! Annapolis Subaru is starting to see the new 2025 Foresters, and reviews everywhere are very favorable! Stop in and give one a ride!

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

